An interesting result in the long-running Friday the 13th lawsuit has emerged. Chris Columbus will no longer direct Five Nights at Freddy’s. Rob Zombie teases The Munsters’ haunted abode. Plus, Doom Patrol takes on Dada, and a new look at R.L. Stine’s Disney+ horror anthology. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

Untitled Conversion Camp Horror Film

Deadline reports Anna Chlumsky has joined Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine in the cast of Blumhouse’s currently untitled horror film set at a conversion camp.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Jason Blum also revealed to Collider that Chris Columbus “is no longer attached” to direct the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

G/O Media may get a commission 44% off Echo Show 5 Great for small spaces.

Smart display ready to help manage your day. Buy for $45 at Amazon

Salem’s Lot

Meanwhile, John Benjamin Hickey has joined the cast of Salem’s Lot as Father Callahan. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Friday the 13th



Following a protracted lawsuit, original Friday the 13th screenwriter Victor Miller has reclaimed domestic rights to the popular horror franchise.

Advertisement

The Broken Earth

According to Deadline, Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society will now co-produce Sony TriStar Pictures previously announced adaptation of N.K Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy.

Advertisement

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sam Raimi spoke to Collider about how he maintained an “improvisational” tone on the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It’s always an improvisation, just to begin with, so I don’t even think of it like [a specific choice]. The actor brings what they bring. That’s their improv. It’s what the role is. Granted, Scott Derrickson set up a very very strong foundation with great characters and story and visuals with Benedict Cumberbatch, but nevertheless, it’s a new story. Every time the actor steps in front of the camera, everyone’s making everything from scratch. So just for me, because that’s my point of view, another improvisation, a different take, something unexpected, something thrown at the actor for them to respond to live on camera is exciting. It’s just a continuation of that same process.

Advertisement

The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared more photos of the newly-constructed 1313 Mockingbird Lane on Instagram.

Advertisement

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Amblin has our first look at André Øvredal’s upcoming Dracula film, The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Advertisement

Halloween Kills

Ghost has released a tie-in music video for “Hunter’s Moon” — their song on the Halloween Kills soundtrack.

Rick and Morty

A Rick and Morty anime Halloween special is now set to air on October 10 on Cartoon Network.

Advertisement

Day of the Dead

A new poster for Syfy’s Day of the Dead series premiering on October 15.

Advertisement

Invasion

According to Spoiler TV, AppleTV+ has pre-emptively renewed its Sam Neill- starring upcoming series, Invasion, for a second season.

Advertisement

Doom Patrol

The Doom Patrol battle the Sisterhood of Dada in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Just Beyond

Finally, Disney+ has a new trailer for its upcoming R.L. Stine anthology series, Just Beyond.

Banner art by Jim Cook