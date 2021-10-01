An interesting result in the long-running Friday the 13th lawsuit has emerged. Chris Columbus will no longer direct Five Nights at Freddy’s. Rob Zombie teases The Munsters’ haunted abode. Plus, Doom Patrol takes on Dada, and a new look at R.L. Stine’s Disney+ horror anthology. Spoilers get!
Untitled Conversion Camp Horror Film
Deadline reports Anna Chlumsky has joined Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine in the cast of Blumhouse’s currently untitled horror film set at a conversion camp.
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Jason Blum also revealed to Collider that Chris Columbus “is no longer attached” to direct the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.
Salem’s Lot
Meanwhile, John Benjamin Hickey has joined the cast of Salem’s Lot as Father Callahan. [Deadline]
Friday the 13th
Following a protracted lawsuit, original Friday the 13th screenwriter Victor Miller has reclaimed domestic rights to the popular horror franchise.
The Broken Earth
According to Deadline, Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society will now co-produce Sony TriStar Pictures previously announced adaptation of N.K Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Sam Raimi spoke to Collider about how he maintained an “improvisational” tone on the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
It’s always an improvisation, just to begin with, so I don’t even think of it like [a specific choice]. The actor brings what they bring. That’s their improv. It’s what the role is. Granted, Scott Derrickson set up a very very strong foundation with great characters and story and visuals with Benedict Cumberbatch, but nevertheless, it’s a new story. Every time the actor steps in front of the camera, everyone’s making everything from scratch. So just for me, because that’s my point of view, another improvisation, a different take, something unexpected, something thrown at the actor for them to respond to live on camera is exciting. It’s just a continuation of that same process.
The Munsters
Rob Zombie shared more photos of the newly-constructed 1313 Mockingbird Lane on Instagram.
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Amblin has our first look at André Øvredal’s upcoming Dracula film, The Last Voyage of the Demeter.
Halloween Kills
Ghost has released a tie-in music video for “Hunter’s Moon”—their song on the Halloween Kills soundtrack.
Rick and Morty
A Rick and Morty anime Halloween special is now set to air on October 10 on Cartoon Network.
Day of the Dead
A new poster for Syfy’s Day of the Dead series premiering on October 15.
Invasion
According to Spoiler TV, AppleTV+ has pre-emptively renewed its Sam Neill-starring upcoming series, Invasion, for a second season.
Doom Patrol
The Doom Patrol battle the Sisterhood of Dada in the trailer for next week’s episode.
Just Beyond
Finally, Disney+ has a new trailer for its upcoming R.L. Stine anthology series, Just Beyond.
Banner art by Jim Cook
DISCUSSION
Raimi is such a class act. He spent half that interview praising his predecessor's work.