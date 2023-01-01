In Memoriam

Neal Adams - Influential comic book legend known for his work with both DC and Marvel (Batman, the Avengers, the X-Men, the Green Lantern, and many more); he was also a noted artist advocate.



Kirstie Alley - Before her big sitcom breakout on Cheers, she played Spock’s Vulcan protege Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. She also starred in John Carpenter’s 1995 Village of the Damned remake.

Angelo Badalamenti - A composer and musician whose haunting creations will forever be associated with the work of David Lynch; his many credits include Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet, and perhaps most indelibly Twin Peaks.