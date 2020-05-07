Rumors Claim Apple Will Soon Drop More New Devices

Photo : Alex Cranz ( Gizmodo )

Earlier this week, Apple announced a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro with updated components and a new Magic Keyboard. But if rumors are true, it seems Apple has a bunch of other gadgets it could announce at a moment’s notice.

The latest rumors come from Jon Prosser, who claims that Apple is preparing to release a new iMac, a new pair of AirPods, and an updated Apple TV 4K— with all three devices apparently ready to “ drop at any time.”

Prosser says that new Apple TV 4K is codenamed Neptune T1125 and will come with an Apple A12X chip with either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. Unfortunately, for the new iMac and AirPods, it seems Prosser doesn’t have much additional specs or info aside from internal code names.

Normally, rumors this vague would generally just be pegged as gossip. However, Prosser’s latest rumors include correctly predicting the date and even the time for Apple’s recent MacBook Pro 13 announcement, so anyone in the market for a new iMac, AirPods, or an Apple TV may want to hold off on buying anything while we wait for these new devices to get an official release.

Apple has recently announced an official date for WWDC (which has been converted into an online-only event for 2020), which will take place on June 22. I t would make a lot of sense for Apple to push out as much refreshed hardware as possible before the event, so it can focus more on software and future devices that won’t get announced until later this fall.

As for those other future products, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently released a report (via MacRumors) claiming production of Apple’s upcoming mini- LED displays has not been significantly delayed by covid-19, and that Apple is on track to being mass production of those displays in Q3 2020. Kuo believes Apple is working on at least six different devices that will use mini- LED display tech, with the first device to feature a new mini- LED screen potentially being a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro due out toward the end of this year.

Meanwhile, when it comes to this fall’s batch of iPhones, Prosser claims that the two most affordable versions of the iPhone 12 with 5.4 and 6.1-inch screens will only feature sub-6GHz 5G, while the more premium 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models will get support for both sub-6Ghz 5G and mmWave 5G.

While most people have shown only a mild interest when it comes to buying 5G phones due to their higher price tags and the limited availability of 5G networks in many areas , the difference in 5G capabilities between the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro could make choosing between the two a little more difficult later this fall.