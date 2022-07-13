David F. Sandberg jokes about the prospect of Black Adam making an appearance in Shazam: Fury of the Gods. Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard is writing, directing, and starring in a new horror-comedy. Plus, new looks at The Orville and Netflix’s Resident Evil. Spoilers, away!



Hell of a Summer

Deadline reports Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk will write and direct Hell of a Summer, a horror-comedy at 30West starring both Fred Hechinger and Wolfhard, himself. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

Nova

According to Josh Hurwitz of MTV News, Ryan Gosling denied rumors he’s been cast as the MCU’s Nova, but admitted he is interested in playing Ghost Rider.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Likewise, Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg posted a hand drawn comic to his Instagram stating he’s never met Dwayne “Black Adam” Johnson.

The Munsters

According to Rob Zombie’s Instagram, you can expect a new trailer for The Munsters sometime later today.

DC Super Pets

Krypto cries while listening to Taylor Swift in a new TV spot for DC Super Pets.

Sweet Tooth

Spoiler TV notes a listing for a third season of Sweet Tooth has been added to The Writers Guild of America directory.

Birdgirl



Judy considers firing Dog with Bucket Hat in a clip from next Sunday’s episode of Birdgirl.

Birdgirl | S2E6 Sneak Peek: Dog with Bucket Hat Gets Fired | adult swim

The Orville: New Horizons

Isaac remains hopeful in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Orville: New Horizons, “From Unknown Graves.”

The Orville 3x07 Promo “From Unknown Graves”

Resident Evil

Finally, zombies swarm an improvised battlement in the latest clip from Netflix’s Resident Evil.

Resident Evil | We Can’t Drive | Netflix

Banner art by Jim Cook



