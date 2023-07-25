Thomas Hayden Church Thinks Sam Raimi Might Actually Do Spider-Man 4

Ryan Reynolds wants to bring back the Biker Mice From Mars. Meet Ice Cube’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem villain. Gamera gets ready to rumble in a new look at Netflix’s latest Kaiju anime. Plus, what’s coming on Riverdale. Spoilers now!



Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Thomas Hayden Church revealed he’s “heard rumors” Sam Raimi may return to direct another Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire.

There’s always been some kind of…I’ve heard rumors…that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire], and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo.

Beetlejuice 2

According to the Vermont State Police, one of Delia Deetz’s most famous sculptures has been stolen from the set of Beetlejuice 2.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Ice Cube’s Superfly meets the TMNT in new clip from Mutant Mayhem.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | “Meeting Superfly” (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen, Ice Cube

Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia

We also have a trailer for the new Ernest & Celestine sequel, A Trip to Gibberitia.

ERNEST & CELESTINE: A TRIP TO GIBBERITIA | Official Trailer

Biker Mice from Mars

Deadline reports Ryan Reynolds has signed on to co-produce the upcoming Biker Mice from Mars reboot from Nacelle. In a press release, Reynolds stated:

Some people know that I am a motorcycle enthusiast, so it was only natural for us to jump on board Biker Mice from Mars. Maximum Effort and Fubo look forward to putting a new spin on this cult classic with our friends at Nacelle.

Twisted Metal

During a recent interview with TV Line, Will Arnett stated that although the Twisted Metal TV series deviates from the game’s storyline, his Sweet Tooth is still a maniac who would “love to kill you.”

The original framework is still there. Michael Jonathan Smith, who wrote the scripts, and [executive producers] Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick did an awesome job of helping Michael breathe some additional life into this world. I just hope that people who are true devotees of the game will allow us that, because we had to in order to tell a story that had some legs to it and could sustain a series. Yes, to be clear, he still wants to kill you. In an array of different ways. [Pauses] Let em rephrase that: He would love to kill you. Oh, he still loves frozen treats. I will say, this has reframed the way I look at ice cream trucks!

What We Do in the Shadows

Nadja “gives back to her community” in the synopsis for “Hybrid Creatures,” the seventh episode of What We Do in the Shadows’ fifth season.

Nadja gives back to her community. Laszlo’s experiments have some unexpected results.

Riverdale

Comic Book has three photos of Polly, Betty, Toni and Cheryl in “Stag,” tomorrow’s new episode of Riverdale.

One Piece

The cast of Netflix’s live-action One Piece show behind-the-scenes photos from their phones in a new featurette.

The One Piece Cast Shows Us What’s on their Phones | Netflix

Gamera: Rebirth

Finally, the latest trailer for Gamera: Rebirth confirms the “five kaiju” everyone’s favorite (giant, flying) mutant turtle will square off against are Gyaos, Zigra, Viras, Jiger and Guiron. Here’s hoping poor Barugon makes a cameo...

GAMERA -Rebirth- | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix

