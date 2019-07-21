Clockwise from top left: FDA; NASA/Getty/Elena Scotti (Gizmodo); Gil Kane, John Romita Sr., Tony Mortellaro, Dave Hunt, and Artie Simek (Marvel Comics); Tommy Kearns.
The third week of July 2019 is past us—and if you live in much of the Midwest or the East Coast, it’s
been one helluva hot one with a heat wave breaking one-day temperature records in NYC and conditions in Washington, D.C. and Cincinnati compared to Death Valley and Nairobi respectively. And while it’s difficult to peg any one weather event solely to climate change, scientists will confirm to you that heat waves like this are getting longer, hotter, and more frequent on our rapidly warming planet.
Not at all ominous! But if you happen to be hiding inside from the heat, we’ve got a week’s worth of content to keep you occupied. Some of it won’t necessarily keep you from losing your cool, like our rundown of Twitter’s muddled response to
the president’s racist tweets or the failure of Facebook’s supposedly automated moderation systems. Sorry! Beyond that, we’ve got the rundown on the FDA’s warning about Big Penis, all the bad stuff that NASA thought might happen to Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong during the first moon landing, and a plan to save the West Antarctic ice sheet with trillions of tons of artificial snow. Also, don’t miss out on our machete adventure in Gizmodo EIC Kelly Bourdet’s backyard.
Finally, while San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is coming to a close tomorrow, be sure to check out all of our
coverage of fandom and pop culture news that broke there in the past few days.
