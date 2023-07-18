Sharksploitation Examines Jaws' Effect on Pop Culture—and Swimming

Before Jaws, most beach goers didn’t worry about getting chomped by sharks . After Jaws, it’s all anyone could think about—and Hollywood, as well as the international film industry, took notice, capitalizing with so many rip-offs a new genre was born. It gets its own spotlight in a new documentary: Sharksploitation.

Sharksploitation arrives on Shudder this week, just when you thought your freshly revived ocean-phobia after your annual July 4 re-watch of Jaws had subsi ded. Here’s the trailer:

Sharksploitation | Official Trailer | Shudder

According to a Shudder press release, Stephen Scarlata ’s documentary “explores the weird, wild cinematic legacy of sharks on film and the world’s undying fascination” with them. T he robust list of interviewees includes legendary B-movie producer Roger Corman; Piranha director Joe Dante; Carl Gottlieb , who co- scripted the first three Jaws movies; Johannes Roberts , who directed 2017 shark movie 47 Meters Down; Mario Van Pebbles , who starred in 1987's Jaws: The Revenge (easily the most maligned Jaws sequel, so props to him for participating in this doc); and marine and environmental conservation advocate Wendy Benchley , who was married to Peter Benchley, author of the best-selling novel that Jaws was adapted from.

Sharksploitation swims onto Shudder July 21.



