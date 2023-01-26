Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
Trailer Frenzy

The New Shazam: Fury of the Gods Trailer Is Bursting With Fury and Gods

DC's upcoming sequel stars Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Ziegler. It's out March 17.

Germain Lussier
Comments (11)
shazam with a staff
The odds are stacked against Shazam in Fury of the Gods.
Image: Warner Bros.

The balance of power in the DC Universe is about to change. We’re, of course, talking about new heads of the DC Films division, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the latter of whom produced the long-awaited Shazam sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which has a new trailer out today. What, did you think we were talking about something else?

Shazam 2 has been waiting to come out for what seems like years and, finally, on March 17, it’ll be here. It’ll be the first film released under the new leaders, (though it was made long before their appointment with the only tangental connection being Safran), so fans will be looking at it for clues as to what could possibly be in DC’s future. Oh, and there’s a story and film too.

Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is now fully cool with the fact that he turns into Shazam (Zachary Levy). Plus, after the events of the first film, his family does it too. But now with all these news heroes around, the daughters of Atlas (played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Ziegler) create more trouble than they can handle. Here’s the brand-new, epic as hell trailer.

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS - Official Trailer 2

Along with the trailer, director David F. Sanberg revealed the brand new poster, which you can see in full below.

Image for article titled The New Shazam: Fury of the Gods Trailer Is Bursting With Fury and Gods
Image: Warner Bros.

If Shazam: Fury of the Gods is half as good as its delightful, poignant predecessor, we’d say the future of DC is looking bright. The question is, does the fact Safran produces Shazam mean this version of the character will continue in the DC universe? Will this film even acknowledge or answer that question? Luckily, we don’t have to wait long to find out. It’s in theaters on March 17.

