The episode She-Hulk: Attorney at Law fans have been waiting for is finally here. The Marvel Cinematic Universe character everyone knew was coming, just not specifically when, is finally going to debut on Thursday’s episode. We’re talking, of course, about Frog-Man, who originally had a quick cameo in earlier marketing. Wait, were you thinking of someone else? Who? Charlie Cox’s Daredevil? Oh, sure. He’ll be in it too.

Marvel Studios and the team behind She-Hulk know fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear ever since he made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But, it wouldn’t be She-Hulk if everyone involved, including another green frog, didn’t have a little fun with that anticipation. So...

The whole existence of this video is to mess with people waiting on Daredevil because, apparently, Frog-Man plays a part in his appearance. Entertainment Tonight has an exclusive clip of the appearance (which you can watch at this link) and it somehow ties into one of Jen’s clients named Eugene, who drives a green car. I bet you can’t guess what Frog-Man’s real name is? You guessed it. Eugene.

Though She-Hulk and Daredevil fight in that clip they will eventually team up, something confirmed in a scene Marvel played at the D23 Expo. How prominent a role will Marvel’s first lawyer superhero have? We’ll find out very soon.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law only has two episodes left and you can read about them all right here once they drop. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will then appear, possibly, in next year’s Echo—but he’ll definitely be in Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-part Marvel Studios Disney+ show coming in 2024.

