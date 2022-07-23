She-Hulk flyers distributed at San Diego Comic-Con over the past two days show Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) and the tagline “Super Heroes Need A Super Lawyer,” on top, with a hotline and a quippy “I go green, so you get green,” just underneath. If you call the hotline (which is 1-877-743-4855) you listen to a charming little voicemail from Walters.

The message goes:

“You know they can’t see you right? Okay, whatever... Your call is very important to us. Our associates are unavailable to take your call at this time, but please stay on the line to hear about our services at GLK&H.”

“Have you been fined for thousands of dollars worth of damage by the city you were trying to protect? Did you accidentally create a sentient robot who got the feels and tried to destroy the world? Maybe you’re an Asgardian god who leaves a giant burning imprint on private property every time you arrive on earth—”

“I know who’s she talking about!”

“We’ve got your back. Our associates at the superhuman law division at GLK&H will fight for your right... to fight for everyone else’s right! Because that’s what superheroing is all about. Don’t take my word for it. Here’s some testimonials from our satisfied clients... and this is where we’ll put those, right?”

“Yeah! And with like, photos.”

“Once again, phone line... they can’t see us.”