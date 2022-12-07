Easily one of the worst things to come out of the digital age is discourse completely detached from reality. You might have heard the phrase “chronically online,” which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, but more specifically can refer to the idea of someone who has no/very little attachment to the way the “real world” works (see also: some variation of “touch grass”).



Those who are steeped in the world of being chronically online also frequently align themselves with the ideas of cancel culture and whataboutism, and operate on a hyper-just moral compass to the point of failure.

The saving grace of the chronically online folks and their subsequent discourse on issues they have made up to fit their own narratives are that they are pretty much unilaterally hated across the Internet. As such, Rebecca Jennings—Vox culture writer and Internet connoisseur—asked the Twitter-verse what the most chronically online discourse they saw in 2022 was, and the results gave me a migraine.