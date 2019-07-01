Screenshot: John Park (YouTube)

Keanu Reeves has always been great. That said, we are truly living in the golden age of the Keanu Renaissance. So much so that someone has created a DIY, portable Keanu gif player, because why resign yourself to merely imagining his glory, when you can watch multiple ten-second clips of it?

The device was originally created by John Park, who uploaded a video of the gif player in action to YouTube. Park is a maker for Adafruit Industries, an open-source hardware company that designs and sells its own DIY electronics kits and components. The Keanu gif player was made using an Adafruit PyGamer and an SD card. As you can see in the video, it autoplays each gif for 10 seconds and you can use the L/R thumbstick to go back and forth.

Advertisement

If you’ve got some spare cash lying around and coding gumption, Park also linked to a tutorial so you can make your own Keanu gif player. Well, it doesn’t have to be Keanu. Theoretically, you could make it play any range of gifs featuring whoever or whatever you want. But they wouldn’t be as great as these Keanu gifs. I mean, here:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

If you are so generous, please mail one to us at the Gizmodo office. I will Venmo you for your efforts and love you forever.



[Boing Boing]