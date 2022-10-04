McKenna Grace won’t return as a young Carol Danvers in The Marvels, but she’d really like to. Tenoch Huerta discusses Namor’s role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, take a peek at Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To me, my spoilers!



The Nun 2

Deadline reports Taissa Farmiga will reprise her role as Sister Irene in The Nun 2.

Advertisement

The Marvels

However, McKenna Grace revealed she was not asked to return as the young Carol Danvers in The Marvels during a recent interview with Comic Book.

Oh, my gosh, I wish. That would be so cool. I’ve always wanted to do a Marvel film. I did do Captain Marvel, but I have not come back since. And if I do, I will be honored. Hey, that’d be cool.

G/O Media may get a commission Save 97% Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription Lowest Price Ever!

Upload your files, & then securely access them from your phone, tablet or computer. Price drop for a limited time only. Buy for $70 at StackSocial Advertisement

Spawn

According to Todd McFarlane on Twitter, you can expect some “huge” news regarding his long-promised Spawn reboot later today.

Advertisement

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Tenoch Huerta implied Namor is not the villain of Wakanda Forever during a recent interview with Empire magazine (via The Direct).

Latin-Americans are always the bad guys in Hollywood movies. And now we are the heroes – or an anti-hero, in this instance. [Latin-Americans] are making something to be proud of in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Halloween Ends



Jamie Lee Curtis discusses her difficulty “saying goodbye to Laurie Strode” in a new Halloween Ends featurette.

Halloween Ends - “Jamie’s Journey”

Godzilla and the Titans

Variety reports Anders Holm has joined the cast of the currently untitled Godzilla and the Titans series at Apple TV+ in an undisclosed role. He joins previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and Mari Yamamoto.

Advertisement

Chucky

The cast and crew of Chucky discuss setting season two at a Catholic boarding school in a new featurette.

Take a Look Into Chucky’s Catholic School Reign of Terror! | Chucky TV Series | SYFY and USA Network

Mayfair Witches

AMC has released a short teaser for the Mayfair Witches ahead of the full trailer coming “soon.”

Advertisement

Wreck

A killer dressed as a duck in a raincoat wreaks havoc aboard a cruise ship in the first trailer for Wreck, coming to BBC Three this October 9.

Wreck FIRST LOOK TEASER | Brand New BBC Three Comedy Thriller

Rick and Morty

Finally, alien dinosaurs return to Earth in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Juricksic Mort.”

[adult swim] - Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6 Promo

Banner art by Jim Cook

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.