Get hooked back into the Spider-Verse with the opening sequence from the hit Sony Pictures Animation superhero film.

Starting today, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is officially out on digital, which means you can now revisit (or watch for the first time) the masterfully artistic film directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, along with their team of animators. The action-packed and emotional sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse continues the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) while pushing cinematic boundaries galore. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will conclude the trilogy, but we’re going to be waiting awhile for that one’s release.

However, you need not wait a second longer for a Spider-fix right now. Take a look at the first 10 minutes of Across the Spider-Verse, which you can watch on YouTube:

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Extended Preview

Written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and David Callaham, the ambitious sequel continues to raise the bar in animation and storytelling. After Miles reunites with Gwen on a mission to handle a multiversal threat, they link up with a team of Spider-People—and Miles discovers his role in the multiverse might not be what he thought, and that his universe’s existence might be at stake. The film also stars Oscar Issac as Miguel O’ Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099; Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk Hobie Brown,;Issa Rae as Spider-Woman Jessica Drew; and Jake Johnson as Spider-Man Peter B. Parker.

You can pick up Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on digital now.

