Last week’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer gave us a whole multiversal nexus of S pider-heroes to freak out about, both new designs and familiar looks. How could there possibly be even more? Well, the movie’s gorgeous new poster managed to get some in.

Sony dropped the new poster today, along with a new tagline twisting Into the Spider-Verse’s “anyone can wear the mask” mantra: anyone can wear it, yes, but it’s how you wear it that matters most.

Yes yes, great power, great responsibility, that’s all well and good. But look at all those Spider-People!!!! There’s of course some familiar faces from the trailer here, from big names like Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 and Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, to returnees Peter B. Parker and Spider-Gwen, to prominent cameos from the trailer like several of the Spider-Armor suits, Spider-Man Unlimited, and even the Bombastic Bag Man. But there’s still even more new looks here. And even more on a wider, international poster first spotted by Discussing Film:

Let’s do a rundown of who’s who that we can spot.