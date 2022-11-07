James Gunn talks about the potential future of Legends of Tomorrow and the original Suicide Squad movie in his new role at DC. James Wan confirms his Conjuring 2 spinoff is no longer happening. Plus, Stranger Things’ final season reveals its first episode title. Spoilers now!



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

According to a new report from The Cosmic Circus, both Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Yuri Lowenthal’s incarnation from the PlayS tation games are set to appear in Across the Spider-Verse.

The Crooked Man

In a recent Instagram post, James Wan revealed The Conjuring 2 spinoff movie focusing on the Crooked Man has been canceled at New Line.

Throwback to my tall friend, the Crooked Man played by the incredible @jbotet. Javier’s movement was almost supernatural, some people knocked the character for being CGI. I filmed him in slowmo and reverse playback — all old-school camera trickery.

And no, unfortunately the spin-off movie with this character isn’t happening. Outside of my control. But maybe one day. #theconjuring #theconjuring2 #thecrookedman

Scream 6

Bloody-Disgusting reports Scream 6 is now scheduled for a March 10, 2023 release date.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Filming has officially wrapped on the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, according to Rachel Zegler on Twitter.

Winx Club

Following the recent cancelation of the live-action Winx Club, creator Ignio Straffi revealed a new CG animated series is now in development.

First of all, the production of a CGI reboot of Winx Club is about to begin. Yes, that’s right, a real reboot which I promise will take you back to the real world of Winx. Stay tuned.

Stranger Things

The premiere episode of Stranger Things' fifth and final season is officially titled “The Crawl.”

Legends of Tomorrow/DC TV

In response to fans asking him to bring back Legends of Tomorrow on Twitter, James Gunn stated he’s instead focusing on “telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects” at DC.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The Illuminerdi alleges the first season of Agatha: Coven of Chaos will run nine episodes long.

Ironheart

New photos from the set of Ironheart appear to confirm Regan Aliyah is playing Zelma Stanton, a librarian who begins working for Doctor Strange after he cures her of Mind Maggots.

Titans

Finally, HBO Max has released a new “this year on...” trailer for Titans’ fourth season.

Titans Season 4 “This Season On” Trailer (HD)

