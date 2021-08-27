Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest and greatest in shiny bits of plastic. This week, No Way Home’s trailer means we’re not quite done with Spider-Man yet, Playmobil gets in on one of the all time great Bond cars, and the Boba Fett you’ve been looking for joins the Figuarts line up. Check it out!



Playmobil James Bond Aston Martin DB5-Goldfinger Edition

It seems like Playmobil has no plans to take its foot off the accelerator when it comes to lining up iconic pop culture properties to turn into kids’ toys. Following Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and more recently Star Trek and the A-Team, now Britain’s most famous spy is getting the claw-handed treatment. Officially available starting in October, the Playmobil James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Edition set will include 007's most famous vehicle complete with a functional ejector seat with breakaway roof, rotating license plates, a retractable bullet-proof screen that shields the rear window, and extending bumpers for ramming. The set also includes Bond himself, as well as Goldfinger, Oddjob, and a henchman for James to easily dispatch.

Lego Technic Caterpillar D11 Bulldozer

If you’re looking for a real building challenge, consider tackling one of Lego’s Technic construction vehicle models. The latest, revealed today through Lego’s social media channels, is a 3,854-piece working replica of a CAT D11 bulldozer. By “ working,” we mean it can be actually driven around and controlled using the Lego Control+ app on a mobile device, including raising and lowering the scoop up front or a trench digger in the back, as well as lowering an access ladder for the driver, which are all features powered by four electric motors. You probably can’t do much actual dozing with it, but the level of detail is fantastic, and check out those matching yellow tread pieces. The set will officially launch on October 1, and will come with a budget-flattening $450 price tag.

S.H. Figuarts The Mandalorian Boba Fett

Bandai’s latest Star Wars figure returns to the world of The Mandalorian, but not with Din Djarin (although he too is getting a newly updated season two -themed figure from the company). T his time it’s Boba Fett, having recovered his beloved beskar, getting in on the action. Boba comes with masked and unmasked heads, FX pieces to recreate not just his holographic chain code display, but the rockets firing out of his jetpack (both the missile and the boosters themselves), and, of course, both his trusty pistol and his classic rifle. The 6" figure is due out in Japan for around $75 when he releases in January 2022. Quite the bounty! [Tamashii Nations]

Mattel Street Sharks ‘Cutting Room Floor’ Action Figures

Street Sharks, a ‘90s-era cartoon and toy line starring muscled, crime-fighting, half-human-half-sea creature abominations was more than just a stepping stone on Vin Diesel’s path to super stardom. It was a much-loved staple of many kids’ childhood, and now that those kids are old enough to hold well-paying jobs, Mattel has dug deep to find three new Street Sharks characters to release to nostalgia-starved grownups. The toymaker dug up sketches of three characters that never went into production, including Ripster, a football and fitness-obsessed sharkperson; Karkass, a humanoid with a piranha for a head and living piranha gloves; and Clambo, a walking, talking clam experiment gone horribly wrong. Despite technically being rejects, these new figures became available for pre-order today on the Mattel Creations website for $75 each. (Cue a seawater spit-take.)

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Iron Spider Electronic Helmet

Struggling to escape a Zoom meeting that’s gone on much longer than it really needed to? Here’s a $125 solution. Based on Spider-Man’s Iron Spider outfit from the Avengers’ last movie outing, this full-scale mask replica can be worn for cosplay, or passively aggressively communicating with coworkers that your patience has run out. It replicates the Iron Spider suit’s “ instant kill” mode with LED-powered eyes that change from glowing blue to red. There’s no easier way to say “this meeting is over” without actually saying it than a pair of menacing angry eyes.

Lego City Stuntz

Fulfilling every child’s fantasy of jumping anything on wheels over a sick ramp, Lego is expanding its usually calm and docile City playsets with a new Stuntz line (the “z” means it’s especially edgy) featuring upgraded minifigure-scale motorcycles with fly-wheels that can be powered up and sent racing towards to a ramp—no batteries required. When officially available starting on October 1, the Stuntz line will include four playsets featuring various death-defying obstacles that range in price from $30 to $100, as well as six custom minifigs with motorcyles that will sell for $8 each.

