Gal Gadot teases a big part for Lynda Carter to play in Wonder Woman 3. Matt Smith talks about the odds of him returning to Doctor Who. Plus, what’s to come when the Weeping Angels return to the series, plus what’s next on Ghosts, Nancy Drew, and more. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Spider-Man: No Way Home

A new Spider-Man: No Way Home poster teases a few all those sinister villains in the film, including Willem Defoe’s Green Goblin.

Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot also confirmed to THR that Lynda Carter will indeed have a larger role in Wonder Woman 3.

First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one. It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly.

G/O Media may get a commission $59 Off AirPods Pro With MagSafe Hear the difference

The newly refreshed, 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging get their first big price cut. Buy for $190 at Amazon

Dune 2

According to journalist Josh Encinias on Twitter (via Screen Rant), an unspecified producer on Dune revealed Part 2 begins filming July 18, 2022 at a recent after-screening Q&A.

Advertisement

Hocus Pocus

New footage of Whitney Peak on the set of Hocus Pocus 2 alleges Bette Midler had also been seen “dressed in a blueberry costume, à la Violet in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” though this was not was captured on film. [Screen Rant]

Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

A Terror Dog chases Paul Rudd through the aisles of Walmart in a new clip from Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Meanwhile, a new featurette introduces Logan Kim’s character, Podcast.

Doctor Who

In conversation with CNET, Matt Smith discussed the possibility of returning to the series for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary.

Wow. Like, who knows? I mean, look, I’m pleased Russell’s back. I think he oversaw one of the great 10 years of Doctor Who. He’s a great guy, he’s a brilliant writer, I think he manages to get in the cultural zeitgeist, which is what that show needs to do. It’s an exciting move for the show, so, I’m sure one of his scripts would be just brilliant. I haven’t heard and no one’s picked up the phone yet.

Advertisement

Spoiler TV also has a brief synopsis for “Village of Angels” — the November 21 episode of Doctor Who’s thirteenth season.

In November 1967, a Devon village is haunted by the Weeping Angels.

We also have trailed for next week’s episode, “Once, Upon Time. ”

Surreal Estate

Syfy has officially canceled Surreal Estate after one season.

Advertisement

Dexter: New Blood

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed Dexter: New Blood will explore whether Harrison has the same homicidal tendencies as his father.

Those questions get asked and answered...Harrison feels abandoned and has felt the pain of that every day. It’s a big, long, difficult bridge to cross for both of them. Dexter doesn’t really know how to be a parent, and this kid has been deeply hurt by his father having left him.

Advertisement

Ghosts

The g hosts start their own Dungeons & Dragons campaign in the synopsis for “D&D” airing on November 18.

After Jay is kicked out of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign with his city friends, Sam agrees to facilitate a new one between him and the ghosts. Also, Isaac confronts his feelings for Nigel, a British soldier ghost from whom he’s been keeping a gigantic secret, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Nov. 18 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Invasion

Elsewhere, Invasion takes a domestic turn in the synopsis for episode six, “Home Invasion. ”

In shock from the president’s speech, Aneesha rushes back to her family only to find their safe haven—and their lives—threatened.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Foundation

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “The First Crisis” — the ninth episode of Foundation.

On Terminus, Salvor witnesses how powerful the null field has become. Brother Dawn makes a daring choice.

Advertisement

Nancy Drew



Nancy Drew searches an unground prison for a mystical device known as the “soul splitter” in the trailer for this week’s episode, “The Myth of the Ensnared Hunter. ”

Supergirl

Finally, Supergirl calls in reinforcements to take on Lex Luthor, Princess Nyxlygsptlnz, and the full force of the U.S. government in the trailer for this week’s two-hour series finale.

Banner art by Jim Cook