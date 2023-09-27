Star Trek 4's Screenwriter Insists It's Still On Track

Kevin Greutert talks Amanda Young’s growth in the Saw movies. The cast and crew of The Exorcist: Believer talk religion in a new featurette. Kristen Stewart’s Living for the Dead gets a new look. Plus, what’s coming on the final episode of Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Spoilers, away!



Star Trek 4

Screenwriter Lindsey Beer promised Star Trek 4 is “still on the tracks” during a recent interview with Collider.

It is, it’s still on the tracks. I love that project, and it was another one that I had to hop off of to direct [Pet Sematary: Bloodlines], and that was a hard thing to do. But I love that everybody involved with that project.

It’s a Wonderful Knife

Deadline reports Jane Widdop, Joel McHale, Justin Long, Katharine Isabelle, Jess McLeod and Cassandra Naud will star in It’s a Wonderful Knife, a new Christmas slasher from director Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls) and screenwriter Michael Kennedy (Freaky). Slated for a November 10 theatrical release, the story follows Winnie Carruthers one year after “saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve.” When Winnie “wishes she’d never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality.”

Saw X

During a recent interview with Total Film, director Kevin Greutert stated Saw X will reveal how Amanda Young transitioned from a “recovering drug addict” in the first film to a “sassy rebel” in the third.

I would say that she’s a major character in this story, and I really wanted to explore that area between what we see in Saw 1 where she’s a very vulnerable recovering drug addict and the kind of sassy rebel in Saw 3.

Meanwhile, a new clip reveals one of Jigsaw’s victims must saw into his own head with a craniotome before an electric chair finishes the job for him.

SAW X (2023) Official Clip ‘Mateo’s Trap’ - Synnøve Macody Lund, Octavio Hinojosa, Renata Vaca

The Exorcist: Believer

The cast and crew of The Exorcist: Believer discuss comparative religion in a new featurette.

The Exorcist: Believer | Around the World

House of Dolls

To collect an inheritance, three sisters must solve a scavenger hunt inside the life-sized dollhouse a madman calls home in the trailer for House of Dolls, coming to VOD this October 3.

House of Dolls (2023) - Official Trailer | VMI Worldwide

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Daryl “sets out on a mission” in an especially brief synopsis for “Coming Home,” the first season finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Daryl sets out on a mission.

SurrealEstate

While Luke deals with a film crew, Susan investigates a haunted bed and breakfast in the synopsis for “Truth in Advertising,” the second episode of SurrelEstate’s second season.

Luke deals with a film crew at a client’s property, while Susan investigates a strange seaside B&B.

Living for the Dead

Five queer ghost hunters investigate haunted locations in the trailer for Living for the Dead, a new series from executive producer Kristen Stewart.

Living for the Dead | Official Trailer | Hulu

Loki

Finally, Loki has five minutes to save time, itself, in a new TV spot for his second season at Disney+.

Marvel’s Loki Season 2 “Hands of Time” Promo (HD) Tom Hiddleston Marvel superhero series

