The third season of Star Trek: Picard won’t arrive until February, but the crew of the Enterprise-D can’t wait for what might come after it. You may want to set your alarm to watch (or avoid) the next trailer for Mario’s cinematic outing. Plus, learn more about the next projects of Frank Miller, M. Night Shyamalan, and a depressed egg. Steady on for spoilers!

Terror Train 2



Bloody-Disgusting reports an unexpected sequel to Tubi’s recent Terror Train remake will air exclusively on the streamer this December 31. Set “over a year after the gruesome, vengeful murders” of the previous film, the sequel will see “the remaining survivors coerced to take a New Year’s Eve redemption ride on the very same train, where a new evil awaits.” Robyn Alomar and Tim Rozon are confirmed to reprise their roles, alongside director Philippe Gagnon and writers Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin.

Knock at the Cabin



M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious Knock at the Cabin also has a new poster.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Animator Nick Kondo also shared a new still from Across the Spider-Verse on Twitter.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Expect a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie today at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots records an ASMR video in a new TV spot for The Last Wish.

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH | ASMR

Corto Maltese

Deadline reports Sin City creator Frank Miller has teamed with Studiocanal and visual effects supervisor Phil Tippet for a six-episode series based on Hugo Pratt’s Corto Maltese. Much like the original Italian comic, the series will focus on the titular “daring sea captain whose adventures meld fantasy with reality” as he “crosses ocean and seas” while meeting “some of the most influential characters from literature.”

Star Trek: Picard

During a recent interview with Den of Geek, Jonathan Frakes once again suggested the third season of Picard will serve as a springboard for further The Next Generation projects.

As you’ll see by the end of the season, it’s ripe for a continuation of some version of what we’ve established in the show. Not more Picard, but certainly, Next Gen is alive and well.

Gates McFadden echoed his statements, adding, “we are obviously so ready to do it and in a really good place to do it. We’re just getting started.”

The Penguin

According to The Illuminerdi, The Penguin will shoot in New York City between January and August 2023 under the working title Boss.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Deadline also has word Jordan Gonzalez (who played Ash Romero in season one) will be promoted to series regular when the horror-centric Pretty Little Liars reboot returns for its second season, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School next year.

Fantasy Island

Couples get trapped in quicksand and lava pits in a trailer for the new season of Fantasy Island.

Preview: Welcome Back To The Island | FANTASY ISLAND

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

A depressed egg teams up with an overbearing chick to find their mother in the trailer for Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, coming to Netflix this December 13.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure | Cast Announcement #2 | Netflix

Rick and Morty

Finally, Morty becomes a Knight of the Sun in the trailer for next week’s episode, “A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort.”

[adult swim] - Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9 Promo

