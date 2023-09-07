Updates From Ahsoka, Saw X, and More

The Pet Sematary sequel gets rated. Michelle Yeoh believes in ghosts in a new clip from A Haunting in Venice. Plus, what’s coming on Daryl Dixon, and another new Rick and Morty promo dances around the show’s Justin Roiland replacement. Spoilers, away!

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Likewise, Coming Soon reports the upcoming Pet Sematary prequel starring David Duchovny and Pam Grier has also been rated “R” for “horror violence, gore, and language. “

Saw X

As part of its horror and sci-fi 2023 preview, Rotten Tomatoes has a new image of Shawnee Smith back in the saddle as Amanda Young in Saw X.

Thanksgiving

Coming Soon additionally has a poster for Eli Roth’s long-awaited holiday slasher, Thanksgiving.

A Haunting in Venice

Kenneth Branagh argues with Michelle Yeoh over the existence of ghosts in a new clip from A Haunting in Venice.

A Haunting in Venice Exclusive Movie Clip - Lost My Faith (2023)

The Exorcist: Believer

Elsewhere, David Gordon Green discusses the The Exorcist: Believer trailer for nine and a half minutes in a new video.

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Trailer Breakdown with Director David Gordon Green

Where Evil Lurks

We also have a teaser trailer for Where Evil Lurks, a horror film concerning a “demonic infection” said to be “poisoning the local livestock” of an Argentinian village.

When Evil Lurks – Teaser Trailer | HD | IFC Films ft. Ezequiel Rodríguez, Demián Salomón

The Phantom of the Opera: The Series

TV Line reports “a sensual, gothic TV adaptation” of The Phantom of the Opera is now in development at Pathé and Hype Studios. Directed by Kirill Serebrennikov, the “subversive, six-part miniseries” will follow “up-and-coming artist Christine Daaé, who becomes the obsession of a disfigured musical genius haunting the Paris Opera House. Known as the Phantom of the Opera, the maleficent figure is a controlling, psychopathic specter who has fallen in love with his instrument and spreads death and chaos to remain the undisputed master of the Opera, and of Christine’s heart. Torn between her repulsion and attraction to the phantom, Christine will have to take control over her own destiny as a woman and as an artist. But that journey leads her to dive deep into the darkest corners of her soul.”

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Spoiler TV has a short synopsis for “Paris Sera Toujours Paris,” the third episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The group’s arrival in Paris brings help from old friends and attention from new foes.

Chucky

Spoiler TV also reports the third season premiere of Chucky is titled “Murder at 1600.”

Goosebumps

The Wrap has our first look at the new Goosebumps TV series premiering this October on Disney+.

The Santa Clauses

Comic Book additionally has our first look at Eric Stonestreet as Magnus “The Mad Santa” Antas in the second season of The Santa Clauses.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

A poster for next week’s episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka reveals it will screen in select theaters as part of a “Midseason Fan Celebration.”

Rick and Morty

Summer and Beth do a promo for the seventh season of Rick and Morty premiering this October 15 on Adult Swim.

American Horror Story: Delicate

A new trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate reveals the new season concerns a pregnant actress (Emma Roberts) worried having a child will derail her acting career.

American Horror Story: Delicate - Official Trailer | Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian

Gen V

Finally, Clancy Brown and Shelley Conn welcome you to Godolkin University in a new trailer for Gen V.

Gen V – Official Redband Trailer | Prime Video

