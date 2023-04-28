Damon Lindelof has revealed a bit more about his recent departure from the galaxy far, far away in a new interview with Esquire. Lindelof turned in a script to Star Wars earlier this year and departed the project (alongside co-writer Justin Britt-Gibson) at nearly the same time. “I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave,” he said.

But Lindelof is not one to hold grudges. He told Esquire that if Star Wars came knocking again , or even if he had to put himself out there again , he would do it: “Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Absolutely.” Lindelof’s response is candid as he continues throughout the interview. “If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again, or again ‘again try,’ as Yoda would say.”

Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter wrote l ast October that the script Lindelof was working on featured an older Re y who was training two Jedi knights. THR’s sources said that it was intended to be a “stand-alone” in the franchise. At the recent Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed that the Daisy Ridley character and her quest to rebuild the Jedi Order post-Rise of Skywalker will propel the upcoming Star Wars feature being helmed by Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Scripting duties are now being handled by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Wright.



Lindelof is currently enjoying the critical success of his original sci-fi project Mrs. Davis. New episodes release Thurdays on Peacock.

Save 33% $300 off Outdoor Furniture Set on Amazon Make your patio the place to be

This 7-piece outdoor sectional furniture set is marked down from $900 to $600 on Amazon right now. Buy for $600 at Amazon Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.