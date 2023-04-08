Star Wars Has More Tales of the Jedi on the Way

The Jedi are coming back, and yes, we will hear more of their tales. During the 15th anniversary panel for Star Wars: The Clone Wars at Star Wars 2023 Celebration, Dave Filoni revealed that a second season of the animated Tales of the Jedi series was on the horizon. The debut season was officially announced at last year’s Star Wars Celebration, so it only makes sense to announce a new season at the same event.



“Tales of the Jedi was so fun the first time,” said Filoni, “I did some more.”

Beyond that, no further details were revealed. The original Tales season premiered last year and chronicled the lives of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. Each character had three-episode arcs that followed key events in their respective lives, such as Ahoska being taken by the Jedi Order (and what she was up to not long after leaving it), and Dooku’s time as a young Jedi before he eventually defected over to the Separatists with Palpatine. When the first season premiered, we thought it was generally fine, though it did noticeably clash with some material previously established in books like EK Johnston’s Star Wars: Ahsoka and Cavan Scott’s Dooku: Jedi Lost.

Tales of the Jedi is one of many shows that Lucasfilm’s got cooking up for Star Wars; just yesterday alone saw footage for wholly new shows like Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte, plus a glimpse at Andor’s second season. On the animation side, there’s also the second season of the Star Wars Visions anthology, plus the kid-focused Young Jedi Adventures.

With so many Jedi to choose from, we’re sure to find out more about who’ll be next to step into the spotlight when Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi returns to Disney+, presumably sometime in 2024.

