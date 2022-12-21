Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World will be hitting home media platforms just in time for the holidays. And with the digital release on December 23, animation fans will be able to unlock special features not yet available on Disney+, where the film will also be streaming.



Directed by Don Hall and written by Qui Nguyen (the filmmakers behind Raya and the Last Dragon), Strange World centers on the Clade family of explorers as they set off on a big adventure that thrusts them into an unknown territory filled with a beautiful and bizarre power that’s at the heart of their eco-system—which so happens to be failing. The Clade legacy is tied directly to this; Searcher Clade (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal), brought some of this glowing power back to their valley on a past excursion his father, Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid), led and then continued without him. Searcher is recruited by Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu) to venture beyond where they’d gone before, where he’s reunited with the elder Clade before discovering the youngest Clade, his son Ethan (Jaboukie White), has stowed away on their ship.

The scene we are exclusively debuting is a moment between Callisto and Meridian Clade (Gabrielle Union), Searcher’s wife, who followed them down to the unknown when Ethan ran away. We get to find out more about her past as an ace pilot with the best flying skills, which just so happen to come in handy.

‘Lightning Lynx’ Strange World Deleted Scene

You’re telling me this already fun and fantastical family adventure had a pure moment between Lucy Liu and Gabrielle Union that was cut? Truly a loss because both characters are so badass on their own and complex. It would have been nice to keep a moment like this in the story; Callisto and Meridian having a cool backstory is something we’d like to see explored if the Strange World universe expands as a serial series, which it has so much potential for.

Strange World arrives on Disney+ and all major digital platforms on December 23; it hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 14.

