Sci-Fi Cat Game Stray Is Being Turned Into a New Movie

We could be getting that Godzilla Apple TV+ show sooner than you’d think. Get another new look at the Kaiju No. 8 anime. Plus, a look at the anime adaptation of Osamu Tezuka’s unfinished manga, Phoenix, and what’s coming on Quantum Leap season 2. Spoilers now!



Pirates of the Caribbean

During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin revealed he’s developed a story for a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie with original screenwriter, Ted Elliot.

We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird. And they did. And then he wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone’s waiting around.

Stray

Entertainment Weekly reports a film adaptation of Stray — the video game in which you play as a cat exploring an underground city populated by robots — is now in development at Annapurna Animation. According to Annapurna’s Robert Baird, the movie version will be “a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot.”

Candy Cane Lane

Coming Soon reports Eddie Murphy’s supernatural Christmas movie, Candy Cane Lane, is now scheduled to premiere this December 1 on Prime Video.

The Nun 2

Bloody-Disgusting has both a clip and new images from The Nun 2. Head over there to see the rest.

THE NUN II | 2023 | Clip “Find Out What It Wants”

Mami Wata

A viral outbreak causes a tribe of villagers to lose faith in their mermaid goddess in the trailer for Mami Wata, a Nigerian folk horror coming to select U.S. theaters this September 29.

‘Mami Wata’ (2023) Movie Trailer - Mermaid Goddess of West Afrika

Mary Had a Little Lamb

Elsewhere, true crime podcasters investigating a string of disappearances find a homicidal woman and her sheep-headed son responsible in the trailer for Mary Had a Little Lamb.

‘Mary Had a Little Lamb’ (2023) Horror Movie Trailer - Nursery Rhyme Becomes a Bloody Slasher

Three Blind Mice

By the same token, a recovering drug addict is tormented by a trio of eyeless ghouls in the trailer for Three Blind Mice.

Three Blind Mice - Official Trailer

Quantum Leap

Variety reports Eliza Taylor (The 100) and Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) have joined the cast of Quantum Leap’s second season. Taylor will play Hannah Carson, “a complex young woman who may be more than she appears,” while Gadiot has been cast as Tom Westfall, a “thoughtful, centered” and “spiritual” U.S. Army Officer “who is now high up in Army Intelligence.”

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

According to the latest issue of TV Guide, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere sometime this November on Apple TV+.

Kaiju No. 8



Relatedly, Comic Book has a new piece of key art from the upcoming anime series, Kaiju N0. 8.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new poster for Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher premiering this October 12 on Netflix.

Phoenix

Finally, Disney+ Japan has released a trailer for its new anime series based on Osamu Tezuka’s unfinished manga, Phoenix.

火の鳥 エデンの宙｜本予告｜手塚治虫原作×STUDIO4℃制作×宮沢りえ主演で不朽の名作を初の映像化！｜Disney+ (ディズニープラス）

