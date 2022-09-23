Spooky season is truly upon us, as we g et a look at the new Monster High movie, and other frights. La Brea’s cast expands for season 2. Plus, another look at the Supernatural prequel, what’s coming on Stargirl, and Peter Capaldi is maybe a creepy time traveller in The Devil’s Hour. To me, my spoilers!



Hocus Pocus 2

Rotten Tomatoes has a new poster for each of the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew discuss returning for a sequel nearly 30 years later in a new featurette.

Super Mario Bros.

Prepare your mind, body, and soul: the teaser trailer for the new Super Mario Bros. movie starring Chris Pratt and Charlie Day this October 4.

Monster High: The Movie

Clawdeen, Draculaura and Frankie Stein sings about their first day of school in a new music video from the Monster High movie.

Monster High The Movie | Coming Out of the Dark Music Video | Paramount+

All Jacked Up and Full of Worms



A janitor discovers a new species of hallucinogenic worm in the trailer for All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, coming to Screambox this fall.

All Jacked Up and Full of Worms | Official Trailer

Subspecies: Bloodrise

Full Moon makes its long-awaited return to the Subspecies franchise with Bloodrise, scheduled to release sometime next year.

Subspecies: Bloodrise | First Look

Untitled Vince Gilligan Series

TV Line reports Rhea Seehorn is attached to star in Vince Gilligan’s Twilight Zone-esque new series, which has already received a two-season order at Apple TV+.

La Brea

Deadline also has word Martin Sensmeier has joined the second season of La Brea as Taamet, “the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds.”

Dead Boy Detectives

According to Variety, Lukas Gage has joined the cast of the Dead Boy Detectives as The Cat King, “a charming trickster and itinerant cat spirit, who takes keen interest in Edwin Payne.”

The Winchesters

John Winchester enjoys his own promo for the upcoming Supernatural prequel series premiering October 11.



The Winchesters (The CW) “Meet John” Promo HD - Supernatural prequel series

Stargirl

Starman finally loses it in the trailer for “The Thief,” next week’s episode of Stargirl.

DC’s Stargirl 3x05 Promo “The Thief” (HD) Brec Bassinger Superhero series

The Devil’s Hour

Finally, Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine star in a new trailer for The Devil’s Hour, a supernatural horror series in which a woman has visions of a serial killer every night at 3:33AM and Peter Capaldi might be a time traveller. No, not that one.