From the visionary director of Your Name (2016) and Weathering With You (2019), the new trailer for Suzume offers a look into the surreal and emotionally devastating work of Makoto Shinkai. The trailer is a breathtaking piece of art, and in between the animation and complex voice acting, Suzume is already garnering widespread attention.

『すずめの戸締まり』予告【11月11日(金)公開】

The film follows the titular character, 17-year-old Suzume, as she travels across Japan finding the inter-dimensional, magical doors that have opened into her world, causing destruction. As she finds allies in a white cat and a three-legged chair, Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

Japanese actress Nanoka Hara (Why Don’t You Play In Hell?, Opening Night) has been announced as the voice of the lead role. Hara stated that she was rather nervous while recording lines for Suzume. “Since I could only use my voice to act out the characters’ emotions, I had to be mindful of every phrase and the meaning it was intended to carry. There was so much I didn’t know.”

Suzume will be released in Japanese movie theaters on November 11. Crunchyroll is distributing Suzume globally (excluding Japan, South Korea and India) beginning in early 2023.



