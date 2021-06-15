Taco Bell Giving Free Tacos to California Customers Who Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Image : Taco Bell/state of California

Taco Bell is giving away one free taco, specifically a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, to anyone who brings proof of vaccination against covid-19 to their restaurants in California . But if you’re looking to score a free taco, you better act fast. The offer is only good today, June 15.



The initiative is part of California’s Vax for the Win program that’s encouraging people to get vaccinated through all kinds of freebies, including free spas, trips to Disneyland, and a lottery for $1.5 million. And while it’s unlikely that you’ll win the $1.5 million, anyone who can show proof of vaccination can get the free taco.

The taco giveaway is for dine-in and drive-thru only at participating Taco Bell locations, which means that delivery options don’t count. Just make sure to bring in your vaccination card that shows you’ve gotten at least one dose .

The free taco regularly costs $1.89, and this promo specifically excludes the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme. But if that’s your fave, nothing’s stopping you from dropping some cold hard cash along with your freebie. It’s not like you were only going to get just one taco anyway, right?

“It’s been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us,’’ Mark King, the CEO of Taco Bell, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated.’’

California has done exceedingly well with vaccinations against covid-19, given the latest figures. Over 18.4 million Californians, or roughly 46.6% of the adult population, is fully vaccinated. And over 70% have gotten at least one dose.

Chipotle is doing a similar promotion today, giving away one free queso blanco to anyone at California locations who can show proof of vaccination. B ut unlike Taco Bell, customers need to buy a full-priced menu item at Chipotle to be eligible. Taco Bell is obviously the better deal if you ask us, but go where your heart leads. As long as you get vaccinated, everyone wins.