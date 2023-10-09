Meet Tatiana Maslany's Characters From Invincible Season 2

The first trailer for Invincible season two packed in so much news, watching it felt like being punched by a superhero. So many new actors are joining the show it’s, frankly, a little unfathomable and damned near impossible to pick out your favorite. Tim Robinson! Calista Flockhart! Chloe Bennet! Rhea Seehorn! Daveed Diggs! An embarrassment of riches on top of the already incredible season one cast.

But, on that list, one person who definitely stood out to genre fans is Tatiana Maslany. The former Orphan Black clone, and current MCU She-Hulk, is bringing those superhero credentials to the Prime Video animated series not as one or two, but as three characters. io9 can exclusively debut that in addition to her voice as Queen Lizard in the Ruby Red Invincible spinoff, Maslany will be voicing two more characters in season two proper, General Telia and Queen Aquaria, both of whom you can see below.

Advertisement

This is General Telia, described by the studio as follows: “A decorated general for the Coalition of Planets with a zero-tolerance policy for Viltrumite aggression. She keeps her private life private—for now.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And this is Queen Aquaria, described like this: “Sole monarch of the Atlanteans and their undersea kingdom after her husband, AQUARUS, was murdered by Omni-Man. A beloved leader who rules with an iron fin, she seeks retribution for her husband’s death—through unconventional means.”

Advertisement

How big are these roles and what do they have to do with the story of Mark Grayson? Well, we’ll find out more this week as Invincible will have a big presence at New York Comic-Con ahead of the long-awaited, and even more overdue, second season of Invincible, which debuts on Prime Video November 3.

Catch up with the first season at this link and check back soon for more.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.