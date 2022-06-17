You may be surprised to hear that another popular toy from your youth, Tech Deck’s miniature skateboard , is still popular and still coming up with tiny ways to gleam the cube. Any cluttered desk has the potential to become a miniature skate park, but for finger skaters wanting a more authentic experience, Tech Deck has come up with kid-friendly cement for making ramps and curbs perfect for grinds and jumps.

The reason for the enduring popularity of Tech Deck’s miniature skateboards (they’ve been around for almost 25 years now) becomes immediately obvious when most people step onto a real skateboard. Performing tricks with a finger-sized deck is just much easier and safer than the real thing. The brand is now owned by the Toronto-based Spin Master (of Paw Patrol fame) who has expanded the line with countless sets featuring bowls, ramps, rails, half-pipes, and an emphasis on kids building their own skate parks.

Starting in August, Tech Deck is expanding that idea even further with a new product called Tech Deck D.I.Y. Concrete that allows kids to create random skate park obstacles that look and feel like they’re made out of real concrete, but without all of the mess and permanence of the real thing.