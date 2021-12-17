Literally Any Cara Dune Merchandise

This was the year that Star Wars had perhaps one of the weirdest reckonings it’s had to have with its long, intertwined history of merchandising: what do you do when you part ways with an actor, only to have your name and their likeness stacked on shelves in plastic form? That was the issue facing licensees earlier this year when Lucasfilm confirmed to io9 that it was no longer working with Mandalorian co- star Gina Carano, in the wake of repeated examples of the actress sharing bigoted commentary on social media.



Lucasfilm might have dropped Carano so hard it had to shutter a previously announced spinoff set to focus on her character, Cara Dune. B ut it had a much more awkward time as action figures, Funko pops, and Lego minifigures of the character sat on store shelves and briefly became a hot speculative feature on the aftermarket as fans wanting to own a piece of soon-to-be-scrubbed history snapped up what was left.

