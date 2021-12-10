Moonfall

One of the sickly fascinating ideas put on display in the trailer for Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall is that after decades of humanity trying muck about in space while there was plenty of important business to attend to back on Earth, the moon’s had enough. We all know that the most thrilling moments in disaster movies are when things are being destroyed by forces of nature, and Moonfall’s first trailer makes it seem like the movie’s going spend at least some time making you root for whatever it is on the moon that’s keen on smashing into the Earth and destroying everything it touches. - Charles Pulliam-Moore



