The fourth installment in The Matrix franchise won’t arrive until next week, but critics have gotten to see Resurrections and started sharing their early reactions. If you’re a fan, there’s some extremely good news—they (mostly) loved the film, and how it cleverly both recontextualizes and builds upon the original trilogy while metatextually examining its own existence as a sequel made 18 years after the last movie. They especially praised the romance between Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), as well as new stars Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff. And just about everyone agrees that the Lana Wachowski-directed film is superior to both The Matrix: Reloaded and Revolutions, thank goodness.



Advertisement

Those who were critical of the film found the lack of stakes—or rather, the low stakes—of the movie frustrating and some had other qualms, but again, those opinions were few and far between. You, of course, can make your own judgment when The Matrix: Resurrections premieres in theaters and comes to HBO Max on December 22. For now, here is a collection of those early reactions, starting with io9's own Germain Lussier:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further reading:

• The Matrix: Resurrections’ Mysterious Plot Points Teased by New Featurette

• Breaking Down The Matrix: Resurrections’ Head Trip of a First Trailer

• That The Matrix Even Exists Is a Miracle

• The Matrix: Reloaded Has Always Been Divisive and It Absolutely Should Be

• The Matrix: Revolutions Kind of Made Me Less Excited for Resurrections

• The Matrix: Resurrections Will Demand You Look Deeper

• The Matrix: Resurrections’ New Trailer Delivers Some Trippy Deja Vú

• How The Matrix: Resurrections Could Be Shaped By Video Game Lore

• Newest The Matrix: Resurrections Clip Answers Part of the Morpheus Question

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

