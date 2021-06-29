Image : HP

Superlight notebooks are becoming a growing trend among laptop makers with systems like the LG Gram, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, and others, and now HP is trying its hand at making its own ultra portable with the new Pavilion Aero.

Advertisement

Weighing in at under a kilo (2.18 pounds to be exact), not only is the Aero extremely easy to lug around, it’s actually the lightest non-enterprise laptop HP has ever made. And even though the Aero doesn’t have a fancy Envy or Spectre badge that HP usually reserves for its more premium devices, the Aero still comes with some handy bonus features.

Image : HP

Despite a starting price of just $750, the Aero is the first Pavilion notebook to feature an all magnesium and aluminum chassis, which is available in four luxurious colors: pale rose gold, warm gold, ceramic white, and natural silver.

Then to help out with productivity, HP shaved down the Aero’s bezels and fitted it with a taller 13.3-inch 16:10 aspect ration display, delivering 400 nits of brightness (for better outdoor viewing), a 90% screen-to-body ratio, and a 2.5K resolution.

Meanwhile on the inside, the Aero comes with an AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPU (no Intel options available) and integrated Radeon Graphics, which HP says should last up to 10.5 hours on a single charge. HP also includes other useful features like AI noise removal to help keep background sounds to a minimum while your on video calls, in addition to support for Wi-Fi 6 for strong wireless connectivity.

Image : HP

Advertisement

Unfortunately, for those looking for more info about the Aero like details about its ports, battery size, and config options, you’ll just have to wait because HP hasn’t added an official listing for the Aero to its official website yet. (HP says it plans to provide more specs and info closer to launch.)

Finally, for those looking to pair their laptop with a monitor for working or learning from home, HP is also introducing new 24 and 27-inch FHD monitors (HP M24fwa FHD and HP M27fwa FHD, respectively), which come with AMD FreeSync Support, dual built-in speakers, and Eyesafe certification to help reduce harmful blue light.

Advertisement

Image : HP

The HP Pavilion Aero is expected to go on sale sometime in early July starting at $750, with HP’s new 24 and 27-inch monitors also arriving next month starting at $230 and $290.