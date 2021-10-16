I mean, if you’re going to make a DC video game about what could only be imagined as one hell of a suicide mission, you might as well bring along the Suicide Squad, right?

After last year’s DC Fandome event dropped a lavish CG trailer for the long-rumored video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, this year the team from Rocksteady Studios—the developers who brought us Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight—took to the event to reveal an in-game look at how fans can expect the game to actually be visualized when they get to play it next year.



Kill the Justice League, unlike fellow DC Fandome video game pal Gotham Knights by Warner Bros. Montreal, is actually set in the same continuity as Rocksteady’s aforementioned Arkham game trilogy, which concluded with Batman himself seemingly perishing after a blast at Wayne Manor (confusingly, Gotham Knights opens with a similar premise, despite not being technically related). Bringing in trailer stars Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark as playable characters, the footage shows off how the Squad’s mission to take out members of world’s finest superhero team isn’t just a whole other level of nefarious, even for a cast of villains. It turns out that Braniac’s latest invasion has netted the sinister cybernetic being quite the asset: he’s managed to possess the Justice League and bend them to his will, leaving Earth’s first and last line of defence to Belle Reve’s finest.

Hope you’re prepared for a tough one, because I think the Man of Steel and friends aren’t exactly going to take what you can throw at them lightly. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release in 2022.

