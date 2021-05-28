We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
io9MoviesDC Universe

The Suicide Squad's Weasel Had a Fantastic Inspiration and It Wasn't a Weasel

bricken
Rob Bricken
2
Save
Alerts
Sean Gunn as the Weasel in James Gunn's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad.
Ack! Thbbft!
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The Weasel’s going to die. This isn’t a spoiler, I just can’t imagine James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad movie killing off a slew of its huge cast of villains and the gross, ratty anthropomorphic animal not being among the dead. Still, I suddenly hope he survives as Gunn has just revealed the inspiration for the movie’s take on the DC comics character, and it’s just... (chef kiss).

Advertisement

Gunn dropped this little fun fact on Twitter, along with a picture of his brother Sean, who did the motion-capture performance for the Weasel (as well as Rocket Raccoon during the Guardians of the Galaxy movies). And the inspiration was... well, I’ll give you a hint: Ack!

I was about to write the article as if everyone reading it would be as intimately familiar with the classic ‘80s comic strip Bloom County by Berkeley Breathed as I am, and then I remembered this couldn’t possibly be true. As his orange fur and black stripes imply, Bill the Cat was a parody of Garfield that was designed to be so disgusting that he would be utterly unmerchandisable. (This failed; a lot of Bill merchandise was sold, just not nearly as much as Garfield.) While he could talk, he almost exclusively said/screamed “Ack!” and “Thbbft!” because he was completely strung out after a life of alcohol abuse, drug abuse, and Tender Vittles abuse. Over the course of the comic, Bill was the frontman for the heavy metal band Deathtongue, a televangelist, a Soviet spy, occasionally dead, and a three-time presidential candidate (he was dead one of the times). He also had his brain swapped with Donald Trump’s for a while.

Honestly, about the only thing that would make this better is if Bill the Cat himself replaced the Weasel in the Suicide Squad. It’s highly unlikely, but after the movie premieres on August 6, there’ll almost certainly be a few open slots on the team roster...

G/O Media may get a commission
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor
MSI Optix MAG274R 27" Full HD 1920 x 1080 1ms (MPRT) 144Hz Gaming Monitor

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken was the Editor of io9 from 2016-18, the creator of the poorly named but fan-favorite news site Topless Robot, and now writes nerd stuff for many places, because it's all he's good at.

DISCUSSION

kingofdoma
KingOfDoma

Oh, there’s no way Weasel’s not a double bluff. He makes it, dude. I think the ones who will survive for sure are Weasel, Harley Quinn (obviously), Ratcatcher II, Captain Boomerang, King Shark and MAYBE Peacemaker and Rick Flag. There’s no way Bloodsport isn’t sacrificing himself for the greater good, and the rest will be merked for comedy. Refer back when the film drops. Bet you any money I’m 100% right.