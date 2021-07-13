The Wheel of Time Is Getting a Movie Trilogy Now, Too

Get ready to learn the origins of the One Powers’ wielders. Image : Darrell K. Sweet/Tor Books

After drip feeds of teases, Amazon’s still promising you’ll see its take on Robert Jordan’s beloved fantasy epic The Wheel of Time sometime this year. But now , it’s no longer the only live-action take in the works.



Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter has word that Zack Stentz—who co-wrote both the first Thor movie as well as Fox’s semi-franchise reboot, X-Men: First Class—has been tapped by Radar Pictures and Iwot Productions to pen Age of Legend, the first of three planned movies based on the 14-book series.

Unlike Amazon Studio’s TV adaptation, Age of Legend instead plans to act as a prequel to the events of the novel saga, set thousands of years earlier in Wheel of Times’ cyclical universe, in a utopian society where a magical force known as the “One Power” (the source of all magic within the Wheel of Time’s world, harnessed by powerful beings known as channellers) spurs humanity into a new age of enlightenment. But when an evil force corrupts users of the One Power, forcing them to unleash a global cataclysm in a fit of madness, a group of women comes under the banner of the White Tower—the home of the Aes Sedai, the only all-female organization of powerful channelers in the Westlands—to become the world’s last hope for survival.

“I’ve been a fan of Robert Jordan’s work for many years, and it is especially his allusions to the origins and backstory of The Wheel of Time that I have always found most intriguing. I’m excited to be bringing this era Robert Jordan conceptualized to life,” Stentz said in a provided statement. Although Age of Legend has yet to be picked up by a studio, THR reports that the trilogy will “complement” the upcoming Sony/Amazon TV series, itself a more direct adaptation of the events of the novels. We’ll bring you more as we know it but what do you think of more Wheel of Time coming our way?

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.