On Thursday, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will give his first interview since sparring with House lawmakers in a testy hearing back in March. Chew is one of dozens of business leaders speaking at the TED2023 “Possibility” conference being held in Vancouver, Canada.

Chew, who has been on a weeks-long campaign to try and persuade lawmakers not to ban the app in the US, is expected to speak with speak about entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and society’s connection to social media. Elon Musk took part in a similar TED interview around this time last year where he expounded on his rationale for buying Twitter and tried to articulate his often incorrect definition of freedom of speech.

Chew’s brief interview marks his first major public appearance since enduring a five-hour-long, mostly-bad-faith grilling from lawmakers sitting on the House Energy and Commerce Committee in March. When Chew could (occasionally) get a word in, he tried to paint a picture of TikTok as a safe, “sunny corner of the internet” used by some 150 million Americans, close to half of the country.

Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle were unconvinced. Instead, many railed against TikTok for allegedly catalyzing harmful misinformation and dangerous health trends while another more raucous cohort demanded Chew prove TikTok couldn’t be used by the Chinese government as a surveillance tool. Exasperated, Chew told one lawmaker he felt like he was being faced with the impossible task of proving a negative.

The TikTok CEO ostensibly went to DC to attach a human face to the app and try to temper growing calls for a nationwide ban, but it seems like the hearing may have had the opposite effect. Chew was forced to admit publicly that ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, does currently have access to US user data on an “as-required basis” Though Chew assured lawmakers that would no longer be the case once TikTok completes its Project Texas data routing partnership with Oracle, the connections with mainland China gave hawkish lawmakers even more ammunition to attack the company.

Ready or not, TikTok bans are around the corner

It might have seemed unlikely just a few months ago, but calls to ban TikTok are gaining meaningful momentum. The federal government and more than half of all US states have already passed legislation banning the app on government devices. There are currently around half a dozen other bills floating through Congress that, one way or another, would result in a full-on national TikTok ban if they’re passed.

Pressure is mounting on the state level too. Last week, Montana officials became the first state to pass legislation banning the app on private devices, leading to fear a snowball effect of copycat laws from other states could ensue. Dozens of civil liberties groups including the ACLU oppose the bans on First Amendment grounds and say they would deal a crushing blow to freedom of expression online if they’re allowed to pass.

A handful of Democrats in Congres have spoken out forcefully against further restricting the app, but they are in the minority. Nearly every Republican on record, minus libertarian Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, meanwhile seems supportive of a national ban. Even Joe Biden’s administration, which long remained silent on the issues, has since said it wants to see a forced spinoff of TikTok’s US business. The general public, on the other hand, seems more split on how to handle TikTok. A recent Washington Post poll found 41% of US adults said they support a federal ban on the app. A slightly higher portion (49%) of adults in a recent SocialSphere poll similarly said they support a ban.