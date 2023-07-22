A New Class Is Ready To Act Out in Tiny Toons Looniversity

Buster and Babs Bunny are back with the Tiny Toons crew in a revamp produced by Steven Spielberg of the filmmaker and WB Animation’s original 90's series for Max coming this fall.

io9 was in the audience for San Diego Comic-Con 2023's Tiny Toons Looniversity premiere screening and it felt like after-school all over again. I can’t wait for a new generation to experience it the already destined for memes hilarious slapstick fun. Just the update of the theme song now done by Matthew Janszen hit the nostalgia notes and honors Bruce Broughton’s iconic Tiny Toons Adventures opening. It’s a punchy and catchy can’t-get-it out of your head bop that makes it already stand apart from the original series on it’s own.

Advertisement

Check it out here complete with new lyrics:

Tiny Toons Looniversity - Theme Song 🐰 ✏️ | Cartoon Network

We were able to watch two full new episodes showcasing the cast of Tiny Toons we’ll be going back to school with. Babs (Ashleigh Hairston), Buster (Eric Bauza) along with Hamton (David Errigo Jr), Plucky (David Errigo Jr, again) and Sweetie (Tessa Netting) attend the Looniversity to learn what it takes to be like Bugs Bunny and the legendary Looney Tunes through silly lessons and chaotic adventures. The show also welcomes back Tiny Toon Adventures alums Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, and Cree Summer, reprising their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny, and Elmyra, respectively. Bergman is also featured voicing Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, while Milo brings to life Witch Hazel for a new era (her scenes in what we saw here wickedly delightful). Fred Tatasciore is also on the mic voicing Taz and Yosemite Sam.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both Tiny Toons Looniversity episodes were really standout. My favorite was the one that centers on Hamton having an identity crisis over going to med-school on deferred admission or staying with his friends—who because of Toon DNA are basically invincible and don’t need medical attention until a villain steps in with some reversal potion that spills into the Looniversity’s water source. The genius of that bonkers premise is executed shockingly with soft violence but hilarious, I assure you no toons were too deeply harmed. I can’t wait for more episodes!

Tiny Toons Looniversity debuts this fall on Cartoon Network and Max.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the show being covered here wouldn’t exist.



Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.