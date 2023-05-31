Our first look at TMNT: Mutant Mayhem introduced us to a vivid, animated world of some truly teenaged mutant heroes—it’s the first time Leo, Raph, Mikey, and Donnie have actually been voiced by teens. But what’s bringing these kids to the surface world of NYC? A major new threat that no version of the TMNT have ever faced before.



That sinister figure is Superfly, played by Ice Cube, a new fly mutant created for directors Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears’ new movie—not to be confused with the classic fly-themed TMNT villain Baxter Stockman, voiced in Mutant Mayhem by Giancarlo Esposito. Even though the new trailer teases a mighty mutant mashup as the kids and their new friend April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri) try to discover what life is like outside of the watchful eye of Splinter (Jackie Chan) in their sewer home, with all sorts of TMNT classic baddies along for the ride, it’s clear that Superfly is going to be the big threat that sees our Turtle teens rise to become the ninja heroes we know and love them to be.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen

Aside from continuing to look absolutely stunning visually—the “scribble in the side of your school notebook” grungy aesthetic is a welcome extrapolation of the cleaner style in something like the incoming Across the Spider-Verse—it’s nice that this trailer also gives us a little more downtime with the Turtles, and their yearning for a life a little more normal than the one provided from being a mutant ninja teen. They’ve still got to put those slick moves Splinter taught them to the test if they want to go up against Superfly and his mutant mob, however.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, starring Nicholas Cantu, Brady Noon, Shamon Brown Jr., and Micah Abbey, as Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello, respectively, hits theaters August 2.

