Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen

Aside from continuing to look absolutely stunning visually—the “scribble in the side of your school notebook” grungy aesthetic is a welcome extrapolation of the cleaner style in something like the incoming Across the Spider-Verse—it’s nice that this trailer also gives us a little more downtime with the Turtles, and their yearning for a life a little more normal than the one provided from being a mutant ninja teen. They’ve still got to put those slick moves Splinter taught them to the test if they want to go up against Superfly and his mutant mob, however.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, starring Nicholas Cantu, Brady Noon, Shamon Brown Jr., and Micah Abbey, as Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello, respectively, hits theaters August 2.

