Tom Hardy Joins an Impressive Team for a New Sci-Fi Comic Book

As Venom and Bane, Tom Hardy has already proved he can bring larger-than-life comic book characters to life. Now he’s set to tackle a larger-than-life comic book universe too.

Hardy will act as the “creative collaborator” along with writer Scott Snyder on a new comic called Arcbound, set to debut in March 2024. Before that though, a special edition of the first issue will be exclusively available at New York Comic Con, where Hardy is expected to attend for a signing. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

Advertisement

“I’ve always been drawn to the creative process in all aspects of storytelling— and with comics, I find it’s a fascinating playground to explore. A place where as long as you have a great creative team and the ability to illustrate, write, and discuss— you can build epic worlds together. Worlds you have the distinct freedom to shape, modify, redefine, dismantle and rebuild without the constraints of limited budgets and resources,” Hardy said in a statement. “The canvas is limitless, a vast expanse to explore the human condition, character depth, and boundless realms, all only limited by our collective imagination. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside such industry legends as Scott [Snyder], Frank [Tieri], and Ryan [Smallman] in helping to bring the Arcbound universe to life. They have created an epic world that is as exciting to explore for those who enjoy comics as it is for those who create them.”

Advertisement

The trade has the official plot description of the comic, which is honestly a tad confusing. Basically, though, it sounds like a story set in a dystopian future where an employee at a giant conglomerate tasked with keeping a specialized energy flowing realizes his company may be doing more bad than good, and is forced into action.

Advertisement

The first 12 issues will be released by a yet-to-be-announced distributor and will make up what the team is calling the “inaugural season for the story.” “The debut of Arcbound is a proud moment for us all,” Arcbound Studios CEO Nick Rose said. “Bringing together this brilliant team and working alongside friends has been nothing short of transformative. Their combined creativity has given life to a story that resonates deeply, and I’m thrilled to share our collaborative magic with the world.”

Hardy will be at the Arcbound booth at NYCC from 4:45-5:30 p.m. Saturday evening and the whole team, minus him, will have a panel earlier that afternoon from 3-4 p.m.. See several variant covers, and get more details, over at THR.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.