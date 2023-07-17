Welcome back to the Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest toy and collectibles news! This week the Good Smile Company rekindles our Metroid Dread nightmares, Super7 reminds us of childhood friends and time spent in Busytown, and Lego finally pays tribute to the man responsible for Disney’s 100 years of success. Check it out!

Lego Disney Walt Disney Tribute Camera

So far, the Lego sets released for Disney’s 100th anniversary have featured memorable characters from the company’s films over the years, but the man himself is finally getting a nod with the new 811-piece Walt Disney Tribute Camera set. Not only does the set include a buildable vintage hand-cranked movie camera on a tripod with a film strip accessory showing Lego-ized scenes from 20 different Disney films, it also has a secret compartment that opens to reveal Walt Disney working on an animation desk. The set also includes a clapperboard, a recreation of Disney’s groundbreaking multiplane camera, and minifigures of Mickey, Minnie, and Disney , plus Bambi and Dumbo. It’s available for pre-order right now through Lego’s website for $100, with shipping expected on September 1.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Captain Carter Premium Role Play Shield

Rewatching Captain America: The First Avenger is a good reminder that Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter deserved a much bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but our consolation prize was Marvel’s What If...? animated series where Carter becomes a super soldier, instead of Steve Rogers. Along with a snazzy red, white, and blue suit, Captain Carter also brandished a Vibranium shield, which is now available as a full-size reproduction through Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series. It’s got adjustable straps on the back, and on the front, in lieu of a star, is the Union Jack. The Captain Carter Premium Role Play Shield will be available sometime in the fall for $150.

Good Smile Company Metroid Dread E.M.M.I.

Do you remember the moment you first encountered the Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifier—or, E.M.M.I.—in Metroid Dread? It was every nightmare you’ve ever had about being chased by a faceless assailant come true, and every bit as terrifying knowing that as you played the game, E.M.M.I. was always in pursuit. Good Smile Company’s new Figma E.M.M.I. figure stands almost 8.5-inches tall and includes a “DNA-extracting spike” accessory that can be attached to the robot’s face for when the terror needs to be cranked to 11. Made from a mix of both rigid and flexible plastic parts which ensure that smaller components aren’t easily snapped, E.M.M.I. is available for pre-order now for $111, with delivery expected sometime in the third quarter of 2024.

Lego Technic Yamaha MT-10 SP

Lego’s Technic models are known as much for being accurate recreations of real world vehicles as they are for being functional mechanical marvels. And that’s definitely the best way to describe Lego’s new 1,478-piece Yamaha MT-10 SP Technic model, based on the “hyper naked” motorcycle that leaves little to the imagination. The model not only features functional steering plus front and rear suspension, it’s also got a four-cylinder engine, a chain drive, and a three-speed transmission with a shift drum, shift fork, and a gear shift ring. There’s even a working kickstand, but you’ll probably want to display it on its included display stand. The Lego Technic Yamaha MT-10 SP will be available starting on August 1 for $240.

Tomy Back to the Future Time Machine Diecast Replica

One of the most memorable Hollywood props on four wheels is back once again with another replica packed full of incredible details and functions, as Tomy has finally revealed its new 1:10-scale BttF DeLorean model. Made from an extensive use of die-cast parts, the DeLorean measures in at over 17 inches long and includes working gullwing-style doors, free-rolling wheels, a detailed interior, full lighting effects, and even smoke billowing out of the exhaust vents on the back of the replica. Because it’s mode led after the vehicle in the first Back to the Future film, there’s no Mr. Fusion or hover-conversion features, but rest assured the flux capacitor is included. Tomy has opted for a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to bring this one to fans; the cheapest way to pre-order one is a $299 contribution, with delivery expected sometime in October 2024.

FE Masterworks Star Trek Ships Collection

Factory Entertainment has made a name for itself with highly detailed and accurate prop replicas from film franchises including Batman and Men in Black, but at San Diego Comic-Con this year the company will be introducing a new brand, FE Masterworks, that will focus on creating “a line of studio-quality spaceships, vehicles and accurate lights, sounds and detailing.” FE Masterworks’ replicas will be hand built by veteran model makers in the U.S. using the same techniques employed at visual effects shops and theme parks, and will launch with three Star Trek spaceships: the U.S.S. Enterprise from Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan; the U.S.S. Excelsior from Star Trek III: The Search For Spock and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country; and the U.S.S. Enterprise-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation. A fourth Star Trek ship will also be debuted later this summer, but specific availability, and pricing, hasn’t been revealed yet.

Super7 Richard Scarry’s Busytown SuperSize Huckle Cat

Second only to Martin Handford’s Where’s Waldo? collection when it comes to books kids can spend hours of time starting at without ever reading a word, Richard Scarry’s Busytown books were packed with memorable characters and endless details to spot if you looked hard enough. Super7 wants to take that nostalgia from your book shelf to your toy shelf with what we’re hoping is the first of a long line of figures based on the Busytown collection. Its new Huckle Cat figure stands 16-inches tall and includes basic articulation as well as the character’s iconic lederhosen getup recreated from actual fabric. Huckle Cat is now available for purchase through Super7's website, but at $295 it puts a real premium on your nostalgia.

Hasbro Nerf Elite 2.0 Double Punch

Reminiscent of the double-barrelled alternating anti-aircraft guns once used on battleships, the new Nerf Elite 2.0 Double Punch features a pair of barrels that move back and forth when you pull the trigger, taking turns firing darts from a pair of 10-shot magazines. There’s storage room atop the blaster for 10 extra foam darts, although it actually comes with 50 Nerf Elite 2.0 foam darts in two different colors. Its firing and feed mechanism runs on four AA batteries, and while the Nerf Elite 2.0 Double Punch will initially be a Walmart exclusive for $35, starting in August it will also be available through retailers like Target and Amazon.

Pokémon Huggable Plushies

Looking for another way to cuddle up with your favorite Pokémon? Assuming your favorites include either Dratini, Furret, or Eelektrik, the Japanese Pokémon Center has introduced three new super-sized plushes featuring elongated bodies that can be used as pillows, or as something to cuddle up to at night. They’re available now for around $88 each, but currently only through the Japanese Pokémon Center website.