Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest and greate st in toy news on the web. This week, Godzilla brings a flowery friend to Super7's Ultimates line, Mattel takes on Jurassic Park’s most horrifying scene, and more dinobots roll out into Hasbro’s Transformers line. Check it out!



Advertisement

Super7 TOHO Ultimates Godzilla and Biollante

Super7's line of Ultimates action figures has turned its eye to the world of Kaiju with a new release celebrating a whole new spinoff series in the line: Toho Ultimates. Kicking of with a callback to the 1989 movie Godzilla vs Biollante, the first two releases are, well, the 1989 Godzilla design and Biollante. Measuring in at roughly 8" tall each, Godzilla comes with an alternate closed mouth head, as well as several alternate hands, including one featuring a nasty gaping hole from an attack from Biollante, which itself comes with similarly two heads (close-mouthed and roaring), six poseable attack vines for all over its body, and then two sets of remov able, pos able vine “mouths,” with one set normal and another featuring battle damage. Each figure will cost $85, and are currently expected to start shipping in w inter 2022. [Toyark]

Advertisement

Mattel Jurassic World Legacy Collection Kitchen Encounter Pack

As we creep closer to the June 10 release date of Jurassic World Dominion, the slow trickle of new Jurassic toys is starting to turn into a deluge. This week Mattel revealed a new assortment being added to its Jurassic World lines, including the Hammond Collection and toys specifically based on the new movie, but the stand out is this addition to the Legacy Collection featuring Lex and Tim Murphy facing off against a velociraptor, inspired by the infamous kitchen scene from the first film. Target has it listed as coming soon for just $20, which explains why the only included accessory is a frying pan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman Beyond Build-a-Figure 5 Pack

If you missed out on McFarlane Toy s’ collection of four Batman Beyond figures last year, which included a build-a-figure version of the Bat from Future’s End, Target is now exclusively selling a box set featuring all five of them including Batman Beyond, Batwoman Beyond, Blight, Shriek, and the Batman: Future’s End BAF. There’s no availability date on the Target website, but the box set is available for pre-order for $80.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hasbro Transformers Studio Series 86-15 Leader The Transformers: The Movie Dinobot Sludge

The Dinobots will always be a fan-favorite among Transformers enthusiasts because not only are dinosaurs cool, all of the dinobots brought their own unique but distinct personalities to their squad. Sludge, quite possibly the dimmest bulb of the bunch, enjoyed a memorable moment in the animated movie when he crashed the courtroom where the Quintesson were holding their trial. This 8.5-inch Studio Series Sludge figure goes from bot to dino in 31 steps, and includes a blaster that mounts beneath his belly in dino mode. It’s $56 on Hasbro Pulse, but won’t ship out until August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premium DNA Banjo-Kazooie Banjo & Kazooie Two-Pack

Banjo-Kazooie was one of several groundbreaking titles that made the N64 such a memorable console, and yet another masterpiece brought to Nintendo’s hardware by Rare. If you can’t find a way to play (or replay) the originals, the next best thing might be Premium DNA’s new Banjo (the bird) and Kazooie (the bird) figure two-pack. The figures stand over 10 inches tall with Kazooie on Banjo’s back, and 12 inches wide with wings open. That scale allows Banjo to include an impressive 28 points of articulation, as well as swappable heads with an optional smiling expression. The duo is available for pre-order from the BigBadToyStore for $75, with delivery expected in early 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mattel Games UNO Ultimate Marvel Card Game

Mattel continues to push the classic card game UNO into strange new places, but this new Marvel-themed edition isn’t just about slapping some popular Marvel characters on the backs of cards. The $15 game includes a specific deck for each player that features one of four Marvel heroes: Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Thor. Each deck gives each player special powers they can use at every turn, but winning is further complicated by an additional Danger Deck that includes “event” and “enemy” cards that make it harder for players to empty their hands.

Advertisement

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.