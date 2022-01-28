Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest and coolest toy news on the internet. This week, Hasbro goes ‘90s with a trio of animated X-Men icons, MAFEX swings between the worlds of DC Comics and the Terminator, and Hot Toys returns to The Mandalorian for a few more Nite Owls. Check it out!



Hasbro Marvel Legends Series X-Men ‘ 90s Animated Series Collection

The first three additions to Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series X-Men ‘ 90s Animated Series Collection have been revealed: Wolverine in his yellow costume that includes a portrait of Scott and Jean for him to emotionally blubber over, Jubilee with plasma blast effects that can be attached to her hands, and Mr. Sinister. All three figs are available for pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse for $27 each with delivery expected in June, and each also ships in a VHS-style sleeve that you’ll definitely want to collect and display as more figures from this line are introduced.

Medicom MAFEX Batman: Hush Nightwing

Dick Grayson joins Medicom’s ever-growing bushel of Batman toys based on the iconic storyline Hush. The 6" scaled figure comes with a few alternate heads depicting Dick in various levels of “angry and about to beat you up because of it” moods, the usual alternate hands for posing, and multiple versions of his escrima stick weapons, including the standard batons (which can be stored on Dick’s back), a poseable wired version for him to swing about, and perhaps neatest of all, two special FX hands designed to look like Dick is casually twirling the stick flippantly in his hand. Dick’s set to hit shelves in Japan this December, for around $85. [Toyark]

Lego Art Jim Lee Batman Collection

When Lego teased a new Batman-themed art collection earlier this week on Twitter, many assumed it would be portraits based on Matt Reeve s’ upcoming The Batman movie. Instead, the collection is based on classic Jim Lee comic book artwork, and is available for pre-order now for $120, with shipping starting on March 1. The set comes with 4,167 pieces, but mostly 1x1 round tile pieces in 16 different colors that can be used to assemble a portrait of Batman, t he Joker, or Harley Quinn. If you buy two of the sets, the combined pieces can be used to make a wider portrait of Batman and Catwoman, while three sets can be tiled vertically creating a larger portrait of the Dark Knight from the waist up.

Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MPG-02 Getsuei

There’s no denying that trains + giant robots are a much better mashup than even peanut butter + chocolate, so if you head on over to Hasbro Pulse you can pre-order the second Transformers trainbot Getsui for $141, with shipping expected just ahead of Christmas later this year. Like the trainbots leader, Shouki, who popped up for pre-order back in November, Getsuei is technically a triple-changer, going from train mode to robot mode to one of the legs of the larger Transformers combiner, Leiden (or Raiden ). Like Shouki, Getsuei also comes with a short section of track for display purposes.

Medicom The Terminator MAFEX T-800

Few movie lines are as frequently or poorly imitated as Schwarzenegger’s T-800's “I’ll be back” from the original The Terminator movie, but it will be utterly impossible to say anything else when you get your hands on Medicom Toys’ new 6.3-inch T-800 figure. The well-appointed and highly articulated figure includes three swappable head sculpts, a small arsenal of pistols and guns, alternate hands, and the best leather jacket we’ve seen on a figure in years. You’ll have to wait until December for delivery, but you can pre-order the $105 figure from the BigBadToyStore now.

Hot Toys Star Wars: The Mandalorian Koska Reeves and Axe Woves Sixth-Scale Figures

Not content with having just Bo-Katan in the Hot Toys Nite Owl roundup, the company has announced plans to round out the trio of splinter Mandalorians that Din encountered in season two of The Mandalorian, in the form of Koska Reeves and Axe Woves. The two figures both come with a plethora of accessories, including blasters, jetpack effects, and additional weapons effects like flamethrower attachments, but only Koska comes with an unhelmeted head, depicting the cross-braid wearing likeness of actress/professional wrestler Sasha Banks. Both Koska and Axe are set to release some time in the middle of 2023. [Hot Toys]

Pillow Pets Star Wars Chewbacca Jumboz Plush

In a far away galaxy full of hunters, mercenaries, and planet-destroying space stations, there’s bound to have been a Wookiee or two who was turned into a decorative floor rug, right? But you don’t need to risk your life to add the Star Wars equivalent of the bear skin rug to your home’s decor, just this Pillow Pets Jumboz Plush that unrolls from a 30-inch plush pillow into a plush fur-covered blanket. You can grab one from Amazon for $72, but when Life Day rolls around maybe respectfully hide it in a closet if you’ve got Wookiee pals coming over to help celebrate.

