Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest toy and merchandise news. This week, The Book of Boba Fett’s end means merchandise a- go-go with Star Wars toys from Lego and Hasbro (and more, for good measure), and Playmates boldly goes forward with Star Trek: Prodigy toys and back into the past with r etro Ninja Turtles. Check it out!



Lego The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter

One of the best parts of The Phantom Menace was Doug Chiang’s amazing design for the Naboo N-1 Starfighters, which somehow looked both regal and menacing all at the same time. So as bumpy a ride as The Book of Boba Fett was, it was great to see the return of that iconic Star Wars ship, and even better to se a new Lego version of it. Featuring the chopped-up aesthetics of Mando’s new ride, the $60, 412-piece set also includes minifigure versions of Mando with his jetpack and D arksaber, Grogu, Peli Motto, and a BD Droid. You’ll have to wait until June 1 to get one, but the Lego website is currently accepting pre-orders.

Playmates Star Trek: Prodigy Action Figures

Hot on the heels of their more general Star Trek line, Playmates has revealed its first series of Star Trek: Prodigy figures due for release later this year. The 5" figures will be in scale with the “Universe” line of action figures from other Star Trek shows and movies, and unsurprisingly the first wave will cover the crew of the Protostar. Dal (paired with the small, goopy Murf), Gwyn, Zero, and Jankom will be joined by a currently unrevealed Hologram Janeway figure. They will be available online in October , and in stores starting early 2023—where they’ll be joined by the final member of the crew, Rok-Tahk, and more Prodigy ship and roleplay toys set to arrive in late 2023.

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Black Krrsantan

In Hasbro’s other addition to the Book of Boba Fett-adjacent reveals this week, the company dropped a take on Wookiee b ounty h unter Black Krrsantan. Based—rather loosely, considering it heavily re-uses the company’s Chewbacca body rather than the bulkier form of Krrsantan—on his appearance in Marvel’s Star Wars comics rather than Book of Boba Fett, the figure comes with a bowcaster to blast his bounties with. Costing $28, the figure is set to release in early 2023. [Hasbro Pulse]

Lego Boba Fett’s Throne Room

Even if The Book of Boba Fett ended up being nothing more than a segue series setting up the third season of The Mandalorian, it was still a mostly fun romp, and the iconic image of Fett sitting atop Jabba the Hutt’s throne is definitely deserving of its own Lego set. Available for pre-order right now for $100 and shipping out on March 1, this 732-piece set recreates a small cross-section of Jabba’s old HQ, featuring an ejector seat throne plus seven minifigures including Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, a Gamorrean g uard, a Weequay g uard, a Theelin d ancer, and Bib Fortuna—but tragically, not the Matt Berry-voiced 8D8 droid.

Playmates Toys Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sewer Sports All-Stars Reissues

Playing with N inja T urtle toys and participating in sports didn’t always go hand-in-hand, but even the most sports-phobic ‘90s kid could get behind the TMNT Sewer Sports line, which somehow made the teen turtles look even cooler and more extreme. Playmates Toys is releasing yet another reissue box set, this time featuring T.D. Tossin Leo, Slam Dunkin’ Don, Skate Boardin’ Mike, and Shell Kickin’ Raph, which was temporarily listed on Target’s website for $50.

S.H. Figuarts Star Wars Visions “The Twins” Karre and Am

Bandai’s latest figures from the galaxy far, far away take a step into the animated world of Visions, last year’s animated anthology series. The lead protagonists of Studio Trigger’s short “The Twins” get rended in 6" scale, with Karre the brother coming with his remov able Dark Armor (with an articulated wire cape), as well as a lightsaber and multiple hands and face plat es for posing. Am, meanwhile doesn’t have remov able armor, being the sister who stays on the Dark Side for much of the short, but she does have a remov able helmet, and an unmasked head with multiple face plates of various expressions. To boot, she comes with not one, but six lightsabers, four of which can be held by robotic manipulators attached to her back. Studio Trigger does nothing by halves, after all. Karre and Am will cost roughly $60 apiece, and will release in August. [AmiAmi]

Jakks Pacific Sonic the Hedgehog Collector Edition Modern Action Figure

We all know how the Sega vs. Nintendo battle ended, and while there were video game character casualties on both sides, it’s nice to see that Sonic the Hedgehog survived to run real fast another day. The character is almost as popular as he was during the Sega Genesis’ heyday, thanks to movies, TV shows, and excellent figures like this new eight-inch tall release from Jakks Pacific. At $50, it isn’t cheap, but the figure includes 13 points of articulation plus three sets of hands, eyes, and mouths to find the perfect pose and expression.

Brando Workshop Pokémon Pikachu Wireless Mouse

Pikachu is bringing the same energy to this adorable wireless mouse that everyone else is bringing into 2022: complete exhaustion to the point where you just want to sprawl out on a mousepad (or bed) and sleep for months. The $51 mouse is symmetrical so it can be used by righties or lefties, and while the left and right mouse buttons are camouflaged as Pikachu’s ears, the yellow scroll was apparently harder to hide. The optical mouse features a resolution of 800 dpi, and includes its own wireless dongle instead of using Bluetooth.

