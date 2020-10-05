Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Politics

Trump Returning to White House to Possibly Infect Remaining Allies

tommckay
Tom McKay
Filed to:finishing the job
finishing the jobdonald trumphealthcoronavirussars-cov-2covid-19sciencemedicinepandemicrepublicans
20
1
Trump cruising outside Walter Reed to wave to his supporters on Sunday.
Trump cruising outside Walter Reed to wave to his supporters on Sunday.
Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP (Getty Images)

Donald Trump, who disclosed last Friday that he and the first lady had tested positive for the coronavirus, announced his intent to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday and return to the White House.

Advertisement

Trump checked into Walter Reed on Friday evening, meaning his stay will have totaled just three days. The president’s medical entourage has offered incomplete and often contradictory details about his condition, with the only clear information offered being that he is receiving experimental, unproven treatments such as Regeneron’s antibody cocktail. He has also been administered the corticosteroid dexamethasone, a drug typically used in severe cases of covid-19. Outside medical experts consulted by Stat News were wary of upbeat accounts of the 76-year-old president’s health and energy.

For months, Trump has remained insistent that the coronavirus pandemic is exaggerated by Democrats He urged hasty reopenings of shuttered businesses and services, and mocked public health precautions like wearing masks. On Sunday evening, Trump briefly left the hospital while still presumably infectious to wave to his supporters from a hermetically sealed SUV. In his announcement on Monday, he urged the public to not let coronavirus “dominate your life.”

Advertisement

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.”, Trump tweeted. “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!

At a press conference on Monday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley wouldn’t give a straight answer as to whether Trump was still infectious or if he would quarantine in his quarters at the executive residence. Conley declined to offer specifics beyond stating Trump’s condition has improved and cited medical privacy laws when asked about whether Trump’s test results indicated any abnormalities.

G/O Media may get a commission
Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon
Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon

Numerous White House personnel, as well as Republican politicians that have been in close contact with the president or his staff, have tested positive for the coronavirus since last week. A running list includes former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, presidential assistant Hope Hicks, 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, Senator Thom Tillis, and Senator Mike Lee, Senator Ron Johnson, White House press office staffer Chad Gilmartin, White House communications aide Karoline Leavitt, and Trump body man Nick Luna. On Monday, the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, announced she had also tested positive.

Many patients with the novel coronavirus begin to feel better within several days of exhibiting symptoms but then experience a rapid relapse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states that research has found those with mild to moderate covid-19 generally are not infectious more than 10 days after first exhibiting symptoms; if the White House’s timeline that Trump first felt ill on Thursday was correct, he could be expected to pose a transmission risk until at least Oct. 11. Some individuals with more severe cases may remain infectious for up to 20 days, according to the CDC.

Advertisement
Tom McKay

"... An upperclassman who had been researching terrorist groups online." - Washington Post

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Instagram Is Becoming A Glorified Home Shopping Network

Trump's Flunkies Told CDC to Alter Report on Covid-19 Risk to Children: Report

Updates From Marvel's Loki, Eternals, and More

Tasmanian Devils Are Back in Australia for the First Time in 3,000 Years

DISCUSSION

jaylittles531
Kingsford

You do realize people go back to work after testing positive anywhere from 4-14 days after the positive test comes back right? Usually after 24 hours of very-mild to no symptoms. I was told I could go back to work as long as I had no cough or fever, despite having other symptoms and I did and didn’t give it to anyone else I work with.