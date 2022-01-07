The Dear David viral tweet adaptation has found its cast. Chris Miller teases the scope and confidence of Across the Spider-Verse. New Scream material catches you up on the past movies, while offering a glimpse at the latest release. Plus, what’s coming on the DC/CW shows, and a look at the final end of Attack on Titan. Spoilers now!



Dear David

THR reports Justin Long, Augustus Prew and Andrea Bang have joined the cast of Dear David, the upcoming coming horror film based on a 2017 viral Twitter thread from Adam Ellis. Long will be playing the head of Buzzfeed, while Prew has been cast as Ellis, himself. Bang will reportedly play “another supporting lead role.”

Renfield

Meanwhile, Deadline reports Adrian Martinez has joined the cast of Renfield as Rebecca Quincey’s (Awkwafina) traffic cop partner, Chris.

Wonder Woman 3

According to Gal Gadot in recent interview with InStyle magazine, Wonder Woman 3 will begin filming “in a year and a half or so.”

We’re developing the script right now. We’ll probably start in a year and a half or so.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

In a new interview with IndieVerse, Chris Miller stated Across the Spider-Verse will “go even harder and push the medium further” than its predecessor.

It’s been fun to have the confidence to go even harder and push the medium even further and take Miles [Morales] to places you couldn’t imagine.

Evil Dead Rise

Director Lee Cronin took to Twitter for a post-production update on Evil Dead Rise.

Scream

Gale Weathers synopsizes the first four Scream films in a new investigative video.

Meanwhile, Dewey offers his expert opinion in the latest clip.

Elsewhere, Bloody-Disgusting has another photo of Ghostface.



The Batman

Rolling Stone also has another photo of Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Invincible



Steven Yeun confirmed to Collider recording has yet to begin on the second season of Invincible.

We haven’t started. I know we’re starting at some point soon. I’ve talked to Robert [Kirkman], here and there. He’s super excited about it. He thinks Season 2 is gonna be even better than Season 1, which I have no doubt about. If you go to his source material, Invincible is an incredible comic, and just thinking about how much story hasn’t been told from that run, it’s gonna be bonkers. I’m really excited about it.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends find themselves in a bar for troubled time-travelers in the synopsis for “The Fixed Point” airing January 26.

DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE - The Legends are tired of being chased by an evil A.I. and her robo-soliders, so Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to create an aberration that will allow the team to take back the Evil Waverider. However, the Legends find themselves in a Bar for time-travelers, and quickly learn that this “fixed point” is popular with time-travelers, leaving Sara questioning her odds at winning. With Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Astra (Olivia Swann) growing closer, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) are forced to awkwardly interact with each other as the rest of the Legends are paired up on the mission. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) hears Gwyn’s (Matt Ryan) plan to save his boyfriend, and Ava is forced to remind him of the consequences in he succeeds. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekhman and Amy Pemberton also star. Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Paiman Kalayeh (710). Original airdate 1/26/2022.

Batwoman

Batwoman is pulled in three different directions in the synopsis for “Toxic”, also airing January 26.

THE TIES THAT BIND - Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) hands are full as she juggles Jada’s (Robin Givens) demands, Mary’s (Nicole Kang) ever-increasing power and a new romantic entanglement. Loyalties are tested and motives come into question as Batwoman races against the clock to once again save the city and those closest to her. Also starring Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nick Creegan and Victoria Cartagena and guest starring Bridget Regan. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Jerry Shandy (#310). Original airdate 1/26/2022.

Superman & Lois

Superman’s pesky visions persist in the synopsis for “The Thing in the Mines” — the January 18 episode of Superman & Lois.

DAVID RAMSEY “ARROW” DIRECTS THE EPISODE - Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Tayler Buck). Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci (#202). Original airdate 1/18/2022.

Attack on Titan

We also have two more trailers for the Attack on Titan’s final season.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Finally, Elle confronts Joseph in a new clip from this week’s episode of Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

