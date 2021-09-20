Titans teases a dive into Raven’s past. The CW sets up what’s in store for Riverdale, Supergirl, and more. Get a new look at Doom Patrol’s return. Plus, trailers for Legends of Tomorrow and Legacies, and Carnival Row sets the stage for season tw o. To me, my spoilers!



The Flash

Andy Muschietti once again teased Michael Keaton’s Batman (with a bit of a makeover) in a new Instagram photo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

A recent table read for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reportedly left Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan in “floods of tears. ”

Doom Patrol

Spoiler TV has photos from the first three episodes of Doom Patrol’s third season. Head over there for more.

Titans

Spoiler TV also has images of Paradise Island in “Souls, ” the ninth episode of Titans’ third season. More at the link.

Hawkeye

Entertainment Weekly has a new photo of Kate and Clint in Hawkeye.

Carnival Row

Production has officially wrapped on the second season of Carnival Row.

The Outpost

Talon’s battle with the gods draws to a close in the synopsis for “Nothing Lasts Forever”—the series finale of The Outpost.

FINALE – Talon (Jessica Green) and her friends battle against the gods. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia), Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Munt (Adam Johnson) fight to save the Kahvi. A ruler is crowned. The episode was written by Jason Faller and directed by Milan Todorović (#3B13). Original airdate 10/7/2021.

[KSiteTV]

Supergirl

Lena tests her new superpowers against Nyxly in the synopsis for “Magical Thinking”—the fourteenth episode of Supergirl’s final season.

Lena (Katie McGrath) is uncertain about using her magical abilities to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) retrieve the second totem from Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). William (Staz Nair) struggles to write a story on the Super Friends that makes both the heroes and Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) happy. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is thrilled Esme (guest star Mila Jones) has found a new home, but things go awry and the little girl’s future is put in danger. SUPERGIRL stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw, Jeremy Jordan as Winslow “Winn” Schott and Tyler Hoechlin as Superman. The episode was directed by Simon Burnett and written by Karen. E. Maser & Derek Simon (#614).

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

A visiting John Wesley Shipp’s Jay Garrick helps the JSA with Eclipso in the synopsis for the October 5 episode of Stargirl.

JOHN WESLEY SHIPP GUEST STARS AS JAY GARRICK — As Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) takes aim at the Whitmore/Dugan’s, Pat (Luke Wilson) is reminded of painful memories from his past involving the original JSA and their fight to take down Eclipso. Meanwhile, Mike (Trae Romano) is forced to confront the guilt he feels for his role in Icicle’s death, and Barbara (Amy Smart) comes face to face with someone from her past. Finally, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) struggles to hold onto hope after Eclipso targets those around her. Hunter Sansone also stars. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Alfredo Septién & Turi Meyer (#209). Original airdate 10/5/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

An “incident at Pop’s” casts doubt on the future of the town, itself, in the synopsis for “Riverdale: RIP(?)” the intriguingly titled season five finale.

OUT WITH THE OLD — As the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in Riverdale, an incident at Pop’s forces them to make a difficult decision about the future of the town. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Greg Murray (#519). Original airdate 10/6/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

“A big discovery” is made in the synopsis for Roswell, New Mexico’s October 4 episode, “Two Became One. ”

COME TOGETHER – A desperate Liz (Jeanine Mason) agrees to a deal. Meanwhile, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) helps Isobel (Lily Cowles) make a big discovery and the fight to save Max (Nathan Dean) begins. The episode was directed by Lauren Petzke and written by Eva McKenna (#311). Original airdate 10/4/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew gets involved in a brand-new murder mystery in the synopsis for her third season premiere, “The Warming of a Frozen Heart. ”

SEASON PREMIERE – On the evening of Horseshoe Bay’s annual Harvest Carnival, a whole new mystery unfolds for Nancy (Kennedy McMann) when the body of a mysterious young man is discovered on the Hudson carnival grounds. The Drew Crew (Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) is drawn into the case by a host of confounding clues surrounding a new menace terrorizing the town – a killer who has an enigmatic connection to none other than Nancy’s newest foil: Temperance Hudson (guest star Bo Martynowska). Also starring Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor (#301). Original airdate 10/8/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead

Strand thrives on Earth’s nuclear wasteland in the synopsis for “The Beacon” — Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season premiere.

In the aftermath of nuclear destruction, Strand thrives in the new world. Airdate: 17th October 2021

[Spoiler TV]

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Meanwhile, a grift goes poorly in the synopsis for “Exit Wounds” — the October 17 episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

An attempted grift leads to a precarious situation; Huck is given an ultimatum as she readjusts to her old life. Airdate: 17th October 2021

[Spoiler TV]

Day of the Dead

The undead crash Jai’s wedding in the synopsis for “’Til the Dead Do Us Part” — the fifth episode of Syfy’s Day of the Dead.

People of Mawinaken flee the overrun town to escape the rapidly approaching undead. McDermott faces off with his Cleargenix captors while the others rendezvous at a safe haven where they will make a stand. Jai’s wedding is an event for the ages.

[Spoiler TV]

Treehouse of Horror XXXII

The Simpsons parody Parasite in the synopsis for its thirty-second annual Halloween special.

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” Bambi’s revenge and much, much more are featured in the all-new “Treehouse of Horror XXXII” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 10 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3216) (TV-TBD) Voice Cast: Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson; Julie Kavner as Marge Simpson; Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson and Nelson; Yeardley Smith as Lisa Simpson; Hank Azaria as Moe; Harry Shearer as Skinner; Tress MacNeille as Dolph; Pamela Hayden as Milhouse; Harry Shearer as Flanders Guest Cast: Tree Rollins as Himself

[Spoiler TV]

Legacies

An ominous new trailer for Legacies’ fourth season portends Hope’s ultimate fate.

Legends of Tomorrow



Finally, the Legends are stuck in 1925 in a new teaser for their seventh season, premiering October 13.

Banner art by Jim Cook