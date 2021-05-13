Updates on Loki, Birds of Prey 2, and More

Loki’s got some new work colleagues. Image : Marvel Studios

Emily Blunt talks Marvel rumors, and Margot Robbie updates us on the chance of a Birds of Prey sequel. Get a brief glimpse of Edgar Wright’s next film, Last Night in Soho. Loki gets a peculiar new friend in a poster for his new show. Plus, rejoice! Supergirl’s outta the Phantom Zone. Spoilers, go!



The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy

Rachel Nichols will star alongside Peyton List, Bob Gunton, Austin Stowell, Briana Middleton, David Walton, and Reese Alexander in Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead, Nightmare Cinema, Pooka Lives!) latest horror movie, The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy. Based on a script by Joe Russo and Chris LaMont, the film follows “billionaire Charles Abernathy (Gunton) who, on the eve of his 75th birthday, invites his four estranged children back home out of fear that tonight someone—or something—is coming to kill him. To ensure his family will help protect him from whatever’s coming, Abernathy puts each of their inheritances on the line—they’ll get nothing if he’s found dead by dawn.” [Deadline]

Fantastic Four

Emily Blunt denied to Insider she’s been cast as Susan “The Invisible Woman” Storm-Richards in the MCU’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call. That’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’ I love Iron Man, and when I got offered Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would’ve been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t. It’s been exhausted. We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.

Birds of Prey 2

According to Margot Robbie, there’s currently “no sequel in the works” to Birds of Prey.

I don’t know if that is on the horizon anytime soon. I don’t think it’s a no. But no, there’s no sequel in the works that I’m aware of at this stage.

The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad has been rated “R” by the MPAA for “strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use, and brief graphic nudity.” We can only hope all of the above is related to King Shark. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Last Night in Soho

Empire has a new photo from Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho.

Photo : Focus Features

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage

We also have a new Venom 2 poster from China.

Loki



Marvel has released a new Loki poster which intriguingly includes some sort of Mr. DNA-esque mascot for the Time Variance Authority, Miss Minutes .

Photo : Disney+

Legends of Tomorrow

Comic Book has photos from “Bay of Squids” — the upcoming Cuban Missile Crisis episode of Legends of Tomorrow. More at the link.

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

The Handmaid’s Tale

“Will she get out?” asks the trailer for next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Kung Fu



Nicky is ordered “No Kung Fu for a week!” in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew receives a mysterious job offer in the trailer for “The Purloined Keys.”

Superman & Lois

Superman, Lois, and their super-powered teenage sons continue the face the challenge of everyday life in the trailer for next week’s return episode.

Supergirl

Lastly, Kara finally escapes the %&$#ing Phantom Zone in the trailer for Supergirl’s August 24 return.

Banner art by Jim Cook