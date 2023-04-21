Admit it: your first reaction was “Another damn vampire show?” (Your second was probably “Wait, Freeform is still around?”) But the talent behind Night’s Edge, an adaptation of Liz Kerin’s forthcoming Tor Nightfire novel, is intriguing enough to make this bloodsucking tale a potential winner, including Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision) and Leslye Headland (Russian Doll and Star Wars: The Acolyte).



Kerin’s book isn’t even out until June, but as Deadline reports, a series adaptation of its supernatural mother-daughter story is in “early development” at Freeform and 20th Television. Here’s the plot synopsis: “Having a mom like Izzy meant Mia had to grow up fast. No extracurriculars, no inviting friends over, and definitely no dating. The most important rule: tell no one of Izzy’s hunger—the kind only blood can satisfy. But Mia is in her 20s now and longs for a life of her own. One where she doesn’t have to worry about anyone discovering their terrible secret, or breathing down her neck. When Mia meets rebellious musician Jade she dares to hope she’s found a way to leave her home—and her mom—behind. It just might be Mia’s only chance of getting out alive.”

Kerin is aboard to co-write with Keto Shimizu (a veteran of the CW’s Arrow-verse, having worked on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, and The Flash in various capacities); they’ll both executive produce along with Scheaffer (who’s also now got Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos on her plate) and Headland. Headland will also add her talents as director.

See what we mean? Yes, it’s yet another damn vampire show. But it’s clearly got some powerhouse talent—all women so far—behind the wheel, and we’re definitely going to be keeping an eye on its progress.

